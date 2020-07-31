This has been the magical return of the NBA at Disney

Everything continued the same in the resumption of the regular season in the Orlando bubble, where tonight the first two games of the NBA were played after more than four and a half months of waiting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After two weeks of not having any positive among the players who have been confined at the Walt Disney World Resort, the action came with the first duel that had the protagonists of the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by Los Angeles Lakers and their Clippers neighbors. The wins were for the favorite teams, with the same point margin and the same beginning of the match, all the players kneeling while the national anthem was performed.









After the social demand of the players, the action came and the French center Rudy Gobert, who was the first positive of COVID-19 that occurred in the NBA and that generated the immediate suspension of the competition on March 11, also wanted be the protagonist when getting the first basket of the return to action and the two free throws that gave the victory to the Jazz by 106-104.





Jazz player

Rudy Gobert, who was the first positive for COVID-19 in the NBA, got the first basket

If Gobert scored the deciding points, in addition to finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, the baseman Jordan Clarkson contributed 23 points and was the leader of the list of the six players of the Utah team that had six with numbers of two digits.

Although Clarkson missed seven of eight three-pointers, he made 8 of 17 in the field, in addition to 6 of 7 from the personal line, captured five rebounds, gave three assists and recovered two balls.









Escort Donovan Mitchell reached 20 points, with five rebounds, five assists and three catches to help the victory, while Australian forward Joe Ingles scored 13 points.

Donovan Mitchell

(Ashley Landis / Reuters)







Jazz, 106- Pelicans, 104

The Jazz consolidate in fourth place in the classification by having already secured the pass to the playoffs

Ingram with 23 points was the leader of the Pelicans, who also had the support of guard Jrue Holiday with 20, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. While rookie power forward Zion Williamson, who ultimately played after overcoming the four-day quarantine for leaving the bubble, scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.









Rudy Gobert

(Ashley Landis / AP)



Neither did JJRedick’s 21 points, including three triples of eight attempts, change the luck of the Pelicans (28-37), who needed to win the game in order to fight for eighth place in the Western Conference, which can give them the right to be in the playoffs. While the Jazz (42-23) consolidate in fourth place in the classification by having already secured the pass to the playoffs.





Lakers , 103- Clippers, 101

Lakers hit first

Then came the duel between the Los Angeles teams and star forward LeBron James re-emerged as the decisive player by scoring the basket that decided the Lakers’ victory.

Although the Lakers went as far as nine points (96-87) with less than five minutes to play, the final luck of the victory came when Clippers forward Paul George missed the last shot to the basket, an attempt triple.









Los Angeles Lakers Players (ERIK S. LESSER / EFE)



The pivot Anthony Davis, with 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists, was the leading scorer for the Lakers, James became the player who led the decisive actions, such as the winning basket, with 12.9 seconds left, which he achieved after recovering the ball that had not entered with his first penetration shot through the center. James finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and had five turnovers.

While power forward Kyle Kuzma, who followed the sixth player when leaving the bench, was also key in the Lakers’ victory by contributing 16 points, seven rebounds, gave two assists and put a stopper.

Anthony Davis

(Mike Ehrmann / AFP)













Shooting guard Dion Waiters, the Lakers’ acquisition to restart the season, had a good job with 11 reserve points after scoring 5 of 10 field goals, even though he missed five of six triple attempts.

George with 30 points, including six 11-pointers 3-pointers, led the Clippers’ attack, who also had forward Kawhi Leonard as their second-leading scorer with 28 points.







