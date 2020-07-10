Thierry Henry protests on his knees and raised fist

Knee to the ground, fist to heaven; so protested Thierry Henry against racism. The coach of Impact Montreal joined the movement ‘Black Lives Matte

r‘, which revolves around the death of George Floyd, the African American who was suffocated on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Henry made the symbolic gesture for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at the start of the clash against New England Revolution, in a match corresponding to the North American Football League (MLS), which resumes its competition after the pandemic has stopped due to coronavirus.









