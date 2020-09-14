Thiem, the tennis player who squeezed his moment

Dominic Thiem (27) remembers it well.

Had happened in Roland Garros, in June 2019, after his final against Rafael Nadal.

Your lost end.

Addressing the press, Thiem said:

-Yesterday had been one of the best moments of my career. He had defeated Djokovic, a legend. But 24 hours later I had to face another legend, Nadal. And that was already too much.

And so, overcome by events, he left the Bois de Boulogne.

(…)

These are other times, the era of the pandemic.

And that’s why Roland Garros has not been played in June, but starts in thirteen days. And for that also, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had resigned from the US Open, the New York Grand Slam, which ended on Sunday. The Grand Slam that has definitely brought out Novak Djokovic’s colors, myth and nonsense in a soul. How could you drop that pitch to a linesman? How could she disqualify herself like that …?









And that is why it is convenient to write down a fact: since Stan Wawrinka signed up for the US Open in 2016, the rest of the Grand Slam had been taken by Federer, Nadal or Djokovic.







I spent two sets thinking: ‘if I lost this match, I was going to be 0-4 in Grand Slam finals’ “







Dominic Thiem

2020 US Open Champion







(…)

Pablo Carreño, Djokovic’s opponent on the day of the nonsense, remembers the scene and still can’t believe it. We were able to see Carreño on television, sitting on the bench, ojiplático, while Djokovic negotiated with the tournament director:

-You go.

“But it was involuntary.”

-You have to go.

And Djokovic who left.









We can imagine the rest of the tennis players, those who were still standing in Flushing Meadows, attentive in their hotel rooms, saying to each other: “Without Federer, without Nadal, without Djokovic, now this is mine.”

Of all of them, from Zverev, Medvedev or Thiem, who most believed it had been the latter.









Thiem told it online at dawn on Sunday, around three in our country, when we were having trouble falling asleep because we had to wake up the kids, who were going back to school on Monday.

Dominic Thiem attends the microphone at the foot of the runway in Flushing Meadows (Seth Wenig / AP)



“Having the experience of another three Grand Slam finals (two in Paris and one in Melbourne) couldn’t be good for me. He had been telling me for a good part of the game, ”Thiem said. I mean: the truth is that I wanted this title like never before. But I was thinking that, if I lost this final, I was going to place 0-4. And I was wondering, ‘Will I get another time like this?’. These kinds of thoughts are not the best when you play tennis. And that’s what I was thinking during the first two sets (Thiem would end up winning 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6 7 (6)) ”.

Boris Becker defines it differently. He says Thiem is something like

he Tennis houdini.







