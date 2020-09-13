Thiem and Zverev will seek their first Grand Slam in the US Open final

The so-called next genAlthough not so young, he appears in a Grand Slam final due to the absence of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and the disqualification of Novak Djokovic, who have undoubtedly been the ogres of the new breed of tennis players. Without them in Flushing Meadows, two members of the next generation like Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will win for the first time the final of a great, in this case US Open.

The Austrian tennis player, second seeded, defeated this Friday by 6-2, 7-6 (7) and 7-6 (5) the Russian Daniil Medvedev, finalist last year, and got the pass for the first time in his career to the final of the American tournament. The Russian was very irregular with his serve in the first set and in the next two sets Thiem was more successful in two tight tie breaks.













The duel between Thiem, 27, and Zverev, 23, will be the 10th between the two players with the Austrian’s dominance of 7 wins by 2 losses. For Thiem it will be the fourth final of a Grand Slam after having lost the title match twice at Roland Garros (2018 and 2019) and once at the last Australian Open. For the German, on the other hand, it will be his first participation in a Grand Slam final.

The last time the two players saw each other was in the semifinals of the last Australian Open, when Thiem won in four sets. In the final, however, he yielded to Novak Djokovic. For his part, the Teuton only beat Thiem in the final of the Masters 1000 in Madrid in 2018 and in the second round of the Beijing tournament in 2016.

Zverev achieved the pass to the US Open final after beating Spanish Pablo Carreño in the semifinals, who won the first two sets but later the German ended up coming back (3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6 -3). For Zverev it was the first time he had won a match after losing the first two sets.





Age will eventually retire Djokovic, Nadal and Federer and by then Zverev and especially Thiem will be the best placed to inherit the tennis throne. Even with the permission of the Serbian, the Spanish and the Swiss, the two young people will seek this Sunday the first Grand Slam title of their career in an Arthur Ashe soulless due to the lack of public.







