Thiago Silva leaves PSG and signs for Chelsea

Less than a week after losing the Champions League final with PSG, Thiago silva You already saw the elastic of your new club. He Chelsea announced this Friday the signing of the Brazilian defender, 35, for one season with an option for another.

The experienced center-back arrives as a free agent after failing to extend his ties with the Parisian club. It is the sixth signing of the Blues for the next campaign after the announcement of renowned signings such as Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) and Ben Chilwell (Leicester), and those of the young Malang Sarr (Nice) and Xavier Mbuyamba (Youth Barça).















"I am here to fight for titles"







Thiago silva

Chelsea player







“I am very happy to join Chelsea. I am delighted to be part of Frank Lampard’s exciting team for next season and I am here to fight for titles. See you soon Chelsea fans, I hope to play at Stamford Bridge very soon, ‘Thiago Silva told the London club’s media.

Chelsea sports director Marina Granovskaia said that “a world-class player” is coming to the club. “Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt that his experience and quality will complement the many talents we already have here.” “Thiago will fit in excellently and we hope he can add new trophies to his impressive record,” he added.

Captain of Milan, Paris Saint Germain and the Brazilian team – with which he won the title of the last Copa América in Maracana – Thiago Silva has conquered seven French leagues in the eight seasons in which he played for PSG. Before that, he played for Milan for three and a half seasons.









Chelsea is, without a doubt, one of the teams that is better strengthening this summer. He has invested 143 million euros and is expected to give another blow on the table with the hiring of the young Bayer Leverkusen Kai havertz, one of the most coveted scores. The incorporation would be around 100 million.








