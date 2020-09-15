These are the richest footballers in the world, according to Forbes magazine

The prestigious magazine Forbes has published the updated list of highest paid footballers this year. Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr

. They complete the podium of the richest in this sport with the Argentine star adding an income of 126 million dollars, 92 of them coming from his salary at Barcelona.

In second place, Cristiano Ronaldo follows. The now Juve player, with a salary of 70 million dollars, has added this last year an income of 117 million. Neymar completes the podium, with 96 million income, 78 of which comes from his salary at Paris Saint-Germain.









Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Neymar, accompany Messi on the podium of the richest in the world (TT NEWS AGENCY / Reuters)



Aspire to be among the greatest Kylian Mbappe. The young French striker is the most coveted player in terms of age and football potential. Currently a partner of Neymar at PSG, his contract expires in 2022 and he certainly has no shortage of suitors. His fortune this year amounts to 42 million dollars.

After Liverpool footballer Mohamed Wrong (37 million) and Paul Pogba (Manchester United) with 34 million, we find the blaugrana Antoine Griezman. The Frenchman has earned 33 million dollars this last campaign.

David De Gea is the highest paid Spaniard (Philipp Guelland / EFE)



You have to go down to number seven on the list to find the first Real Madrid player. Welsh Gareth Bale, with 23 million salary accumulates a fortune of 29 million dollars.









Closes the ‘top ten’ of the best paid a Spaniard, the first on the lists. Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea He has earned $ 27 million this year, becoming the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.







