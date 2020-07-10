these are the matches of the final phase

•

Round of 16: 5/6 August (Starts: 18:55, 21:00 CET)



•

Quarter finals: 10/11 August (21:00 CET)



•

Semifinals: 16/17 August (21:00 CET)



•

Final: 21 August (21:00 CET)

• Winner of Semifinal 1 – Winner of Semifinal 2

• SEMIFINAL 1



Olympiacos/Wolves – Sevilla/Roma

vs LASK / Manchester United – İstanbul Başakşehir / Copenhague

• SEMIFINAL 2



Inter Milan / Getafe – Rangers / Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg / Shakhtar Donetsk

vs Eintracht Frankfurt / Basilea

• Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG)



​• Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)

• Inter Milan (ITA) / Getafe (ESP)



• Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)

• LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG)



• İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhague (DEN)

• Wolfsburgo (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)



• Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basilea (SUI)

•

Round of 16: 5/6 August (Starts: 18:55, 21:00 CET)



•

Quarter finals: 10/11 August (21:00 CET)



•

Semifinals: 16/17 August (21:00 CET)



•

Final: 21 August (21:00 CET)

• Stadion Köln in Cologne (venue for the final)



• MSV Arena in Duisburg



• Dusseldorf Arena and Düsseldorf



• Arena AufSchalke en Gelsenkirchen

There are three draws: for the quarterfinals; for semifinals, following the quarterfinal crosses; and a third draw to choose the local team in the final for administrative reasons.

• İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhague (DEN)



• Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG)



• Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)



• Wolfsburgo (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)



• Inter Milan (ITA) /

Getafe (ESP)



•

Sevilla (ESP) / Rome (ITA)



• Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basilea (SUI)



• LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG)

• 7/8 August: second round matches



• 12/15 August:

quarter finals (Lisboa)



• August 18/19:

semifinals (Lisboa)



• August 23rd:

final (Sport Lisboa e Benfica Stadium, Lisbon)

• Winner of Semifinal 2 – Winner of Semifinal 1

• SEMIFINAL 1



Manchester City/Real Madrid – Juventus/Lyon

vs Barcelona / Nápoles – Bayern / Chelsea

• SEMIFINAL 2



Leipzig – Atlético de Madrid

vs Atalanta – Paris

• Atalanta (ITA)



• Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

• Naples (ITA) /

Barcelona (ESP)



• Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern Munich (GER)

•

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)



• Leipzig (GER)

•

Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG)



• Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

💬

Giorgio Chiellini, footballer for Juventus Turin: “It was not easy to keep fit, but I got up early every morning to train. We have been able to spend more time with our families, so it was not too bad but we are happy to restart the competitions. We are looking forward

Champions League. We hope to get to Lisbon ”.

• 7-8 August: second round matches



• August 12-15: quarterfinals (Lisbon)



• August 18-19: semifinals (Lisbon)



• August 23: final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)

👉 All these heats will be played in a single match. The matches will be played between the Estádio do Sport Lisboa del Benfica (which will host the final) and the José Alvalade Stadium of Sporting CP.

There are three draws: for the quarterfinals; for the semifinals, matching the qualifying rounds of the quarterfinals; and a third draw to be determined by the ‘local’ team in the final for administrative reasons.

• Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern Munich (GER)



• Naples (ITA) /

Barcelona (ESP)



•

Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG)



• Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

• Atalanta (ITA)



• Atlético de Madrid (ESP)



• Leipzig (GER)



• Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

• 7-8 August: round of 16 laps



• August 12-15: quarterfinals (Lisbon)



• August 18-19: semifinals (Lisbon)



• August 23: final (Lisbon)

Without seeds, nor conditions to avoid crosses between clubs of the same nationality, UEFA will proceed to raffle at its headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland) the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final of the

Champions from 12.00 CET (10.00 GMT) and, one hour later, it will do the same with the

Europa League.

Local status will also be raffled among the clubs that reach the final.