There’s a lot of ‘Devil’ here

Diablo

. After having devastated for two consecutive weekends on the circuit named Ángel Nieto, Fabio Quartararo, only 21 years old and that naughty boy’s face, he has become the demon of MotoGP. In his second year in the senior class, the French kid is already the number one public enemy. All a threat, very serious, for the absent multi-champion.









Without the shadow of Marc MárquezBack home by giving up running to avoid further risk of injury to the newly operated arm, Quartararo found a freeway – without a toll – to launch for his second consecutive victory. Unlike seven days ago on the same stage – when Viñales and Márquez preceded him in leading the race – this time the Frenchman never had the slightest opposition. So, plain and simple, the Diablo he walked through Jerez to his

wide.





Undeniable victory

The 8 seconds he stored on lap 20, in the absence of 5, speak for themselves of Quartararo’s overwhelming dominance over his most direct rivals, the two official Yamaha drivers, Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi. In fact, according to the same winner, his main opponent yesterday was not on a motorcycle, but it was 36ºC of ambient temperature and 59ºC on the asphalt that recreated his infernal habitat.

“From start to finish I was always first. Being 25 laps ahead in that heat is very difficult, my hands and feet burned me, it was the most physical and hardest race of my entire career ”, commented with that kind image a Quartararo that as the laps fell, increased his safety pad on Rossi and Viñales.





NO RIVALS

Quartararo found no opposition in Viñales or Rossi, unable to follow him in the Jerez hell

In addition to having a higher pace than the rest, he was favored by the stopper that Viñales encountered with Rossi in the first turns, and that deprived him of a more daring adventure. At the end of the first lap, in the last corner, Maverick went long trying to overtake Quartararo, which Rossi took advantage of to take second place and stop Viñales. The Catalan was unable to overcome his partner, and the Italian, to closely follow the French. “It was spectacularly hot, I couldn’t breathe and going after Valentino I had to slacken because I couldn’t catch a beat and the tires got very hot,” regretted the Roses driver, who said goodbye to the victory very soon, with the leader a more than 4 seconds in just a quarter of a run. At least Viñales was able to fix his performance by reissuing second place, which he took from Rossi with two laps to go.









At this stage of the race, Quartararo was already discounting the remaining curves to cross the finish line and emulate Márquez in the celebration, standing on the bike, arms crossed in a defiant attitude. A wink that Cervera did not have to go unnoticed watching on television. As well as the 50 points that he already adds, or the references – praiseworthy – that he had with the champion when he got off the bike. Very similar to what happened seven years ago between the boy Márquez and his idol Rossi. An incipient rivalry that is reissued between Catalan and French.





Two races, two wins

“Marc is a pilot that we all want to see as soon as possible. Before the race I saw the video in which he exits doing push-ups, and I said to myself: ‘This guy is a robot’. He has not been able to do the race and it is normal with that injury. But it is really incredible what he is doing ”, commented Quartararo about the champion, whom he sees – and does not hide – as an instrument of motivation. “With Marc I know that it is more difficult to win, but it is nice to have someone who pushes you to the limit. If we are here this year it is because Marc pushed me to the limit last year ”, admitted the Frenchman in declarations to the Dazn chain when asked if he missed running with the Catalan on the track.









Obviously, without Márquez present the possibility of a prize is greater. Quartararo has two consecutive wins – the second youngest to do so in MotoGP after ’93 – Viñales has accumulated two podiums and even Rossi has been able to return to the drawer. In addition, the battle for points has been revitalized with the arrival of the young Nakagami, Morbidelli, Miller or Bagnaia – who were on the podium until the Ducati Pramac broke – and a downward Dovizioso has disappeared from notable positions, he was already relieved by Quartararo as the champion’s main rival.





THE WINNER’S MOTIVATION

“With Marc I know that it is more difficult to win, but it is nice to have someone who pushes you to the limit”

Two positive notes left the second race in Jerez: an 8th place by Àlex Márquez, after having finished last on the grid (21.º), and a meritorious 10th place by Álex Rins, who together with Cal Crutchlow ( 13.º) reappeared after the injury a week ago on the Andalusian track.







