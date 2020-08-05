Thebes will testify before the RFEF instructor at the request of the Fuenlabrada

He LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, will declare on Thursday before the instructor of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in the framework of the file opened by the suspended match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada and at the request of the Madrid club.

As published by the EFE agency, the instructor of the Federation's investigation accesses the witness of Javier Tebas Medrano, president of the club association, after having received a letter from the Fuenlabrada on Tuesday requesting that a statement be taken.





Thebes will be the penultimate to give a statement on Thursday

The Madrid team, which his son advises, also asked for the statement of Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, attached to the presidency of LaLiga, and the president of Jaén, but the latter was dismissed as it was not a club attached to professional football and that it did not It is related to the procedure.









Thebes will be the penultimate to give a statement on Thursday, the day the instructor will question a Fuenlabrada player, Hugo Fraile, in the morning; his agent, Rodrigo Fernández Lovelle, the team doctor and its president, Jonathan Praena.





At the request of Fuenlabrada, he has also cited the club’s general director, its sports director, the security director, the delegate and the three captains: Juanma Marrero, Mikel Iribas and Cristóbal Márquez.

Later, in addition to Tebas and Bermúdez de Castro, two other witnesses requested by the Fuenlabrada will meet with the instructor: the head of the LaLiga presidential cabinet, Víctor Manuel Martín Ortega, and the LaLiga inspector assigned to the Madrid team, José Miguel Valdés .

Likewise, the instructor agreed to one of Deportivo's requests, that the AFE union report, anonymously, if it has received complaints from a footballer from Fuenlabrada regarding the non-compliance with health protocols by the Madrid club.








