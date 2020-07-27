Thebes: “The only one responsible for the Fuenlabrada traveling is me”

The case Fuenlabrada, with 28 coronavirus positives, seemed near its end when LaLiga

the meeting was definitively suspended in Riazor between Deportivo and the Madrid team and awarded the last place in the promotion playoff to Elche. The president of LaLiga, Javier Thebes, thanked the predisposition shown by the Fuenlabrada, which, however, minutes later did not comply with the organization’s decision, pending the opinion of the RFEF and CSD based on objective reports.

“Dear managers, players, technicians, employees … of Fuenlabrada, you followed all the instructions that LaLiga gave you, the only person responsible for traveling to A Coruña is me, who made that decision. Nobody else. Soccer owes you one. Cheer up, this opportunity will come, ”Tebas wrote on twitter before hearing a new statement from the team trained by Jose Ramón Sandoval.













Thanks to Fuenlabrada

“Soccer owes you one. Cheer up, this opportunity will come ”





Javier Thebes

LaLiga President







“The fact that in the previous communiqué we announced that we would abide by the decision, does not mean that it should not be taken by all the competent bodies and based on objective reports,” said Fuenlabrada, and therefore “does not renounce” playing against Deportivo and reach sixth place in the SmartBank League.

“The CF Fuenlabrada is not considered out of the playoff and remains pending the resolution of the other competent bodies. Without ruling out that the decision may be to delay the match dispute to the first week of August ”, the team from the south of Madrid insists in its brief.

The lawyer Javier Tebas Llanas, son of the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, and secretary of the Fuenlabrada board of directors. TEBAS COIDURAS (EP)



In a first statement, the Fuenlabrada explained that “in the event that the authorized sports institutions do not consider the match to be viable, in time and form, CF Fuenlabrada will abide by the decision made by the same.” Faced with these lines, LaLiga decided to give the promotion spot for promotion to Elche.









On the other hand, Fuenlabrada also wanted to make it clear that he had “strictly followed the protocols” and assured that he felt he was one of the “main victims” of a case that also “affects four clubs: Zaragoza, Almería, Girona and Elche”.







