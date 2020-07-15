Thebes responds to Guardiola: “The City has not done things well, the TAS has done them wrong”

The President of The League, Javier Thebes, he has answered a Pep Guardiola after the declarations of the Catalan coach this Monday in which he charged against the top president of Spanish football for having criticized the Manchester City behind the sanction from FIFA for an alleged breach of the rules of

Fair Play Financial

. Despite the fact that this Monday the Arbitration court

Sports (TAS) revoked the sanction imposed on the sky blues, Thebes He has not backed down and has assured that “the City has not done well, he TAS has done them wrong”.

In an interview to ESPN Sports, Thebes has stated that this ruling of the TAS leaves the organism’s prestige very touched: “He does not die Fair Play Financial

, I know TAS dies. It is the opposite of what an arbitration body should be, “he said. The President of The League added that the final penalty of a 10 million euros fine on the City it is not “for having taken a Coca-Cola”.









Javier Tebas has defended the economic management of the Real Madrid and the Barcelona and he has accused those known as club-states of systematically breaching the rules of financial fair play: “In the last 5 years, the Paris Saint-Germain and the Manchester City they are the ones that have been spent the most on transfers. Let’s see if they are going to look like little sister of charity. He Manchester City he signs with the money that the emirate of Abu Dhabi obtains from oil and everyone knows it ”.





“The Financial Fair Play does not die, the TAS dies”





Javier Thebes







Finally, the president of The League has emphasized that “for the sake of footballThese economic practices must disappear because they affect healthy competition between clubs.

Let’s remember that this Monday, the TAS, which is the highest sports arbitration body in the world, decided to revoke the sanction of two years without playing the Champions League imposed by the FIFA

for breaking the rules of the

Fair Play Financial

. In the same way, the court sanctioned the English club with the payment of a more of 10 million euros.









