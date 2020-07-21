Thebes: “Obviously the last day of the Second match will not be repeated”

Before the controversial end of the SmartBank League, Javier Thebes it is clear. On the last day of the Second match the match between the Deportivo and Fuenlabrada

by sweet positives from coronavirus in the Madrid team and, despite complaints from various clubs, the president of the competition explained that “obviously it will not be repeated” the day.

In this way, the leader ignores the request of the president of Deportivo, Fernando Vidal, who denounced the adulteration of the competition and called for playing the matches of the last date on the calendar again. While the game in Riazor was suspended, the rest of the games were played and led to the relegation to Second B of the A Coruña team.













There was no negligence

“The president of the League also ensures that the Fuenlabrada players were not infected with Covid-19 before traveling to Coruña”





Javier Thebes

LaLiga President







For its part, Fuenlabrada needs a point to access the last playoff spot, held by Elche while waiting for the game on Galician lands, which could be played on July 30. Dates for promotion playoff games are also up in the air. LaLiga is considering that the semifinals take place on August 2 and 5 and the final on August 8 and 11.

Before the investigation of the City Council of A Coruña and Xunta to find out if the Fuenlabrada players traveled to Coruña having contracted the virus, Thebes denied any negligence. “Fuenlabrada traveled because in the RCPs that were carried out by the entire expedition, he had not tested positive, and they were in perfect condition to be able to play,” he declared in four sports.

The Fuenlabrada players traveling to Coruña. (EFE)













On the possible violation of the strict protocol to avoid infections, Thebes charged that responsibility to “the inspectors that each club has” and explained that “for three or four weeks we had been warning that we were on the wire and the situation could lead us to some problem in a game. “

Beyond LaLiga’s decisions, Deportivo and other clubs have expressed their intention to go to court. The club from A Coruña will resort first to Competition and Appeal and, if its demand does not come to fruition, it will go to the TAD, which must also decide on the possible improper alignment of Extremadura in the match of the penultimate day against Deportivo.

See the ranking of the SmartBank League.







