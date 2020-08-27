The worst goodbye of Leo Messi

He FC Barcelona, a club with a penchant for catharsis but organized when it comes to managing them (Bern, Seville, Athens …), has now become fond of overlapping them in an unbearable way. Rome, Anfield, Lisbon … Messi. Messi? He best player in the club’s history, superior to other myths that preceded him due to his longevity in success, the one for which he imagined the most glorious / tearful withdrawal of all time (Barça fans also tend to masochism in anticipation of their losses), he communicated yesterday through of a burofax who has decided to leave the club.













Of all the epilogues imagined for Messi at Barça, the most inconceivable can occur

The news had a brutal impact. He came from Argentina, a country from which Messi has never really left, and the world began to talk about the same thing. Messi leaves Barça. Beyond the real possibilities of this being the case, the check is colossal. Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president who was beginning to make Ronald Koeman profitable as a thick veil to hide his failure to advance the elections, is left in an extreme situation, indicated by a sector of the social mass that considers him guilty of this catastrophic outcome. The opposition, already mobilized since the elections were announced in March, demands once again that Bartomeu leave, that he not spoil the entity anymore, that he not wait until March to leave. Messi leaves and Bartomeu continues? The possibility of a vote of no confidence wins support.





The Argentine yesterday sent a burofax to the club in which he communicates that a release clause is being used

The Argentine, who has no football stain in his long and magnificent history (it is not just the titles, it is the memory of his complete works that will remain embedded in our brain), has erred in the forms. The club was always above the people. As much as his relationship with Bartomeu was horrible, of deep mistrust, the burofax, despite going to the offices on Arístide Maillol street, pierced the soul of all Blaugrana fans, including those who still support Bartomeu (there must be ), those who do not swallow the president, the number one member and the last to sign up, the members, the children … They all deserved, hurt as much or more than the Argentine with 2-8, a greater explanation than the one sent to through an icy burofax. Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi arrived at Barça at the age of 13 (Bartomeu did not even exist in the Barcelona environment). Messi promised that he would retire in this shirt, not with the bitter aftertaste of a historic defeat.













It is written in the contract that any march should have been announced before June 10

Behind the noise, complex days await. It is one thing to want to leave and another to be able to do so. In the burofax drawn up by Messi’s lawyers, a release clause is appealed by which the footballer could leave at the end of each season. The clause exists. It happens that the fixed date is expired. The document explicitly appears on June 10. Bartomeu and his board of directors, meeting urgently as soon as the communication arrived, immediately consulted their legal services, which tried to calm the nerves of those present, telematically or physically in the offices, indicating the clarity of the date.





The player's lawyers maintain that he could not do so before because the season was at stake

The opposing party holds another opinion, based on the exceptional nature of a season conditioned by the pandemic and unusually long until the end of August. According to his version, June 10 should be read as the end of a conventional season, but since this is not, there is a virtual June 10 that corresponds to the present.





Bartomeu, little astute and cornered, reacted late to the burofax asking the crack to leave the club











The Barça board, cornered, with Josep Maria Bartomeu and the general director, Òscar Grau, as thinking heads, agreed on an emergency response that tried to be as conciliatory as possible, delayed anyway because the wound is difficult to fix. It was recalled in it that Messi has a contract until 2021 and not only that, it was added that the intention of the club continues to be for the Argentine to stay for more years until his retirement, as that memorized and friendly script today shattered.





Messi has failed in something: Bartomeu is not the club, the club is his people, and the people, who idolize him, do not deserve this

It does not seem that the answer will satisfy Messi, who plans not to appear on Sunday to undergo the coronavirus tests with the rest of his teammates, summoned from Monday to start the preseason. The lawsuit, one more step towards the worst possible goodbyes, is looming on the horizon. If Messi does not appear with Barça and does so with a new club, in the opinion of Barça he will incur in breach of contract and a complaint would not be ruled out. The destination club, which intends to obtain crack without paying a transfer, should then accept the risk that a labor court would agree with Barça with the corresponding compensation.









Today the Blaugrana directive has before it the worst scenario: identified as guilty (yesterday more than a hundred fans gathered at the Camp Nou offices to request the resignation of Bartomeu), considering whether to denounce the best player in the league. history and seeing fly the possibility of at least doing business (as Florentino did with Cristiano Ronaldo, selling it for 100 million) to plug a safe full of cracks. Some sources, about to arrive at midnight, assured that a resignation of Bartomeu and his board could not be ruled out if they do not manage to soften Messi’s immovable position today. Would such a decision change the Argentine’s mind? The question is in the air, but only one person can answer it: Lionel Messi.

Curiously, one of the episodes that started the disagreement between the current managers of the club and the crack was the unsuccessful attempt to bring Neymar back once he regretted having left the Camp Nou. PSG resisted the attack and always referred to the termination clause of its footballer. Bartomeu sent the same slogan to his managers and the media. “Messi is non-transferable.” What Neymar did not do in Paris, his friend Leo has done. Send a fax.











