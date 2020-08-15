The Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei breaks the world record of 5,000 meters in Monaco

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei beat this Friday the world record of 5,000 meters with a mark of 12’35”36 during the Diamond League rally in Monaco. Cheptegei, current 10,000 meters world champion at the 2019 Doha World Championships, surpassed the previous record held by the Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele since May 31, 2004 with 12’37 ”35.

Chepegei left alone in the 3,000 and flew on the Monegasque tartan. His dolphin, Kenyan Nicholas Kipkorir Kimel, was second, 16 seconds behind the winner.

With this world record, Cheptegei, 23, has three world records since he already had the 5 and 10 kilometers on the road.







