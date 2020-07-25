The tweet of “strength and encouragement” that Rayo dedicates to Fuenlabrada

“From the Vallecano Ray we want to send a message of strength and much encouragement to all Fuenlabrada“They wrote on Twitter. “We hope that you will come out of this difficult situation soon. Health is always above any competition ”, they added.

He Vallecano Ray, one of the clubs that submitted “a formal complaint to the Royal Spanish Football Federation to invalidate” the last day of the SmartBank League, sent “a message of strength and much encouragement” to Fuenlabrada, which this Saturday announced another 12 new positive for coronavirus for a total of 28 affected.











The Madrid team has “hopes” that the last day can be repeated or there will be a promotion with six teams to fight for promotion to First Division. On the field, the ascent options of the Lightning they were going to win their match against Racing, that Deportivo beat the Fuenlabrada and that Elche tied or lost with Oviedo.