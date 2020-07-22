The transfers that await the Espanyol coach

At a controversial press conference because it lasted a long time but at a sporting level, except for the renovations of Call

López, Diego

López and Didac

Town, few doubts were cleared, Rufete, sports director, did give some clue as to what the first incorporations of the Spanish in this new stage in Monday

Division.

Two names were cited: that of Keidi

Baré and that of Fran

Merida. Baré plays as a defensive midfielder in Málaga and he has stood out this season in the silver league. The 22-year-old Albanian still has the back of the Malaga branch but has already attracted the attention of other teams, as in his day the Getafe. The blue and white clubs must reach an agreement that pleases both parties.













Youth and seniority for midfield

Merida, for her part, ends her contract in Osasuna, team in which this season has lost prominence, despite being one of the key players in the promotion to First last year. The 30-year-old Barcelona midfielder, for his part, would bring veteran and experience. Merida is the pearl of The

Masia that at 17 he emigrated to Arsenal, although later he stumbled until he settled in Pamplona.

About the first Rufete commented that “he is a great player” but that “he cannot” give more opinion because he belongs to another club “. And about the second he said that they know him “very well” and that they are going “to see what conditions or situations” exist and, “from there”, they will decide “quickly”. What they want is to “have on the table” several options “hopefully closed” for when the new coach is confirmed he can give the go-ahead or “participate in them.”





The new coach will have the last word

However, everything must wait for the election and subsequent announcement of the new Espanyol coach. Everything points to Vicente

Moreno, current coach of Mallorca is the chosen one. It will be he who will have the last word on who he wants to be part of a squad destined to return to Primera in less than a year.







