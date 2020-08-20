The Tour de France will have hostesses on the podium for the first time

He Tour of Francia modified his protocol for the first time at the podium ceremonies, in which there will be a man and a woman to hand over the jerseys. In this way, the role of the traditional hostesses is put to an end, a practice labeled ‘sexist’.

Race director Christian Prudhomme made the announcement at a press conference, coinciding with the sanitary instructions before the departure of the Grande Boucle in Nice on August 29. “You usually see the champion surrounded by two hostesses, with five public representatives on one side and five sponsors on the other. Now it will be different, with a single elected politician, and a single representative of the sponsor of the yellow ‘jersey’, as well as a stewardess and a hostess for the first time, “he said during a press conference.















“Yes, it is something new but it has already been done in other races for 20 years, such as in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege”, organized like the Tour de France by Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), added Christian Prudhomme. And also in the Vuelta, where men and women are in charge of podium protocol.

In 2018, another ASO top-flight race, the Walloon Arrow, opted for a mixed podium, with a man to present the prize to the winner, and a woman to reward the winner. Prudhomme did not specify if the tradition of kissing the winner will end, but the health context seems to prevent this traditional practice.









For several years, different voices have been raised to demand the end of the hostesses on the podiums, estimating that women “are not objects, they are not rewards”. Formula 1 ended in 2018 with the ‘grid girls’, young girls chosen for their physique to indicate the starting point of each car.

Thibaut Pinot, on the podium of the 2014 Tour de France (Jerome Prevost – AP)











