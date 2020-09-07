The tennis world weighs in on Djokovic’s disqualification

Disqualification of Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 US Open By giving an involuntary ball to a linesman, he has caused an earthquake in the world of tennis, which has even reached other sports. No one disputes the norm, but some have shown empathy towards the world’s No. 1.

“I’ve been in that situation, so I know exactly how it feels,” he said. Dennis Shapovalov after winning his American Grand Slam match to David Goffin. The Canadian was also disqualified in the fifth match of the Davis Cup first round against Great Britain in 2017, when, trailing on the scoreboard, he involuntarily threw a ball into the eye of chair umpire Arnaud Gabas.













The Canadian, empathetic

“It has to grow and learn from this. But it was a lot, a lot of bad luck “





Dennis Shapovalov







Hopefully Novak can get over it and move on. Of course, you have to grow and learn from this. But it was very, very bad luck. The ball could have hit anywhere. Fortunately, everyone is fine, “added Shapovalov about the situation the Serbian is going through.

At that game in Ottawa, I was present Leon smith, captain of the English team, who has also given his opinion on Djokovic’s bad “habit”. “He did it five minutes earlier, with more resentment, and was lucky that he hit a billboard. He could have hit one of the ball boy boys, “said the former player to the BBC.

Gabas, with a black eye after Shapovalov’s pitch.

For his part, a tennis legend like Martina Navratilova described as “incredible” as well as stupid “the action of the Balkan player. “I am glad that the woman is well. We have to be better than this, ”he explained to the BBC the former tennis player, winner of 18 Grand Slams, including five US Open.









Definitely, Pablo Carreño, Djokovic’s rival in the match and who passed to the quarterfinals of the tournament by passive, was the player who could appreciate the action in more detail. “At first I don’t see when he throws the ball, but when I look, I see that the judge is on the ground and I ask the stands if he has thrown the ball, and when he says yes, I put my hands to my head. I was in shock, “he described in Cope the Spanish.

Novak Djokovic attends to the linesman he hit at the US Open.

The Asturian, who dominated the first set 6-5, did not excuse his partner: “The rules are the rules. The referee and the organizers have done the right thing, but it must also be recognized that it is not an easy thing to do ”. The noise due to the disqualification of Djokovic parked, Carreño will face Shapovalov in the next round.











The most poignant with Djokovic, as usual, has been the always controversial Nick kyrgios, who launched an ironic poll on twitter about how many years of sanction he would have had had he starred in the same action. After more than 173,000 votes, users have overwhelmingly voted that Kyrgios would have been sanctioned with 20 years.

Outside of tennis, Barça’s biggest basketball star, Nikola Mirotic showed his support for the tennis player. “Be strong Nole, we love you,” replied the Hispanic-Montenegrin to Djokovic’s message on twitter in which he asks for “sorry” and assures that he is “sad” and “empty.”







