The TAS sanctions for life the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation for sexual abuse of soccer players

He Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) has dismissed the appeal of the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, and has confirmed the decision of the FIFA Ethics Commission to sanction him for life by sexual abuse a football players.

The TAS has concluded that the actions committed by Keramuddin Karim violated basic human rights, damaged dignity and mental and physical integrity of young players and, in addition to destroying their careers, it seriously damaged their lives, for which they must receive the harshest sanction, along with a fine of one million Swiss francs.









The FIFA investigation began after the complaints presented by a group of young players Afghan women, who accused the former president of the federation of having sexually abused of them between 2013 and 2018.

In a statement, FIFA praised “the courage of the victims that, in terrible personal circumstances in their country of origin, they have come forward and allowed justice to be done. ”