The systems duel, the pressure of the Italians and other keys of Sevilla – Inter

It has almost become a tradition that the Sevilla I fought for the title of Europa Legue. And it is that the Andalusian team will seek to increase the already spectacular baggage of five titles achieved in this century. A gentleman club with performance. Before him, a real bone, the Inter de Milan. Certified intensity and emotion. Here are my 5 tactical keys for this final tie:





1) Systems struggle

The first important point will be who will be able to impose their system on the rival since in both teams they play in a very fixed structure at the same time as marked. While for Julen Lopetegui the 4-3-3 is fixed with a lot of dynamism, the already characteristic bet of Antonio Conte is that of 3-5-2 (see images). The system of the three centrals is a difficult structure to counteract and especially to press since it is a very wide system at the start of the game. But if Sevilla manages to find the key to take out their zone centers when they have the ball, they can also produce spaces in the interior defense. Who manages to command in the positioning, will play in adversary territory.









The 4-3-3 against the 3-5-2. (Third parties.)







2) Diego Carlos- Koundé vs Lautaro – Lukaku

A duel of pairs in style as the best performing center-back pair in the League will face off against one of the attacking duo in the best shape on the European scene. While the Sevillistas have gained a lot of defensive consistency with the arrival of these two defenders (plus Fernando), the Italian team has a lot of forcefulness up front with Lautaro and Lukaku. Between the two they have scored no less than 52 goals between Serie A and European competitions and six of Inter’s last nine goals bear their signature. Both complement each other perfectly. The game will surely take them to multiple matchmaking situations, so a good part of the game will depend on the result of them.

Lautaro and Lukaku, decisive at Inter. (Third parties.)







3) Side-to-side circulation

In a sevillista key a good side-by-side circulation will be essential. Inter is a team that, in the defensive phase, accumulates many players on the wings when the rival tries to enter from the outside, so rapid movements to the opposite wing will produce advantageous actions for Sevilla. And taking into account the external power that it has (77% of the attacks are external), each time the Sevilla players achieve a quick tilt they will generate a clear goal situation.













4) The danger of the first passes

A decisive aspect for Sevilla will be the exit of the ball, since Inter press very well the beginning of the opponent’s plays. They wait for everyone to get high to jump all together and they do it with the clear intention of recovering. It is an aspect that Conte works hard and that has given Inter many goals. Some of them very recent.





5) Ocampos and Barella

It will be a game with high rhythm, alternatives and a lot of equality, so the individualities will have a considerable weight. And in this sense, Sevilla will need their best player this season in the face of the opposing goal, Lucas Ocampos. While it is true that it has been doubt throughout the week, it is practically certain that he will start. The Sevilla team will require their offensive aggressiveness, their mentality and their ability to shoot (15 goals between the League and the Europa League).

Regarding Inter and, pair of forwards aside, a lot of attention to Barella. The Italian is the midfielder with more resources and more presence above those of Conte. In the semifinal match against Shakhtar he was absolutely decisive until the transalpine team closed the match with the second goal. Until then, Barella was in charge of assisting Lautaro in the first goal with a great cross, making a 2 of 3 in dribbling and testing the shot from the middle distance on two other occasions. Sevilla must be very well to minimize their talent.







