The system, the double pivot and other keys to Koeman’s plan

solved without problems the first friendly of the stage of Ronald Koeman on the bench before him Nàstic of Tarragona. Without excessive brilliance, the Catalans signed a victory that left a clear idea of ​​the changes that the Dutch coach wants to implement in the team. Here are the key points of Koeman’s plan for Barça:





1) 4-2-3-1 with Messi on the right

Ronald Koeman’s first eleven was 4-2-3-1 as a system. A structure that also solved the main unknown, Messi’s position. The ten played starting from the right sector, the area where he seems to feel most comfortable. What did not change either was his total freedom of movement and, from there, the rest of the pieces were organized. Griezmann up, Dembelé on the left and Pedri in the midpoint without being static at any time. A drawing that remained the same in the second half with Coutinho as midfielder. It unequivocally shows that this is the system Koeman wants to base his game plan on. At least for now.









2) The double pivot and the ball exit

Another factor derived from the system is the composition of the midfield in which Barca scored a clear double pivot (Busquets and Aleñá in the first half, De Jong and Riqui Puig in the second). A pair of media that were placed in the same line in many game situations. A parallelism that evokes that the exit of the ball pushes much more outwards than inwards. Because the usual central-pivot triangle becomes a rectangle. This positioning provides defensive solvency against the opponent’s exits but makes it easier to press this start. If the ultimate system Koeman is betting on is this, it will be beneficial if the two mediums are staggered in the beginning.

3) Pedri and Trincão

One of the attractions of the meeting was to see the new players, in this case Pedri and Trincão. And both positively surprised all those who had not seen them play. And the two young footballers are very good at offense and with enormous technical foundations. What was significant was the naturalness with which they both behaved on the pitch. Pedri showed what is one of his main virtues, dynamism. He also participated in the first goal of the match that Dembelé made. Three-quarters of the same happened with Trincão, who highlighted not only his individual quality, but also his great ability to play both in the outer lane and in inner areas. The Barca is very first level and both will have to adapt to it but, without a doubt, they have potential.









4) Ideal context and last chance for Coutinho

Both the system and the general tactical nuances applied by Koeman make Coutinho one of the footballers most benefited from all this. In large part because the unique and pure midfielder position appears, which is exactly the “type” position of the Brazilian. It is a location that ensures high participation in the game and frees some of the defensive rigor. I mean, everything he craves. And that is what explains why a more comfortable and dynamic player looked yesterday. Now, it is important to underline that, in yesterday’s 45 minutes, Coutinho did not have to share ground with any other player who regularly steps in this area (Messi or Griezmann). The context offers a great opportunity for Coutinho. Almost certainly the last.







