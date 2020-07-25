The son of Thebes attacks the CSD and the Federation: “We will get to the end”

Javier Thebes Plainsson of the president of LaLiga

and secretary of the Fuenlabrada Board of Directors, criticized through social networks the Higher Sports Council Yet the Real spanish soccer federation and defended that in Fuenlabrada “accidentally infected people have been criminalized.”

The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has started an “extraordinary disciplinary file” for Fuenlabrada as a result of the postponement of its match against Deportivo on the last day of the SmartBank League “after receiving several complaints from different clubs” from Segunda .







The Higher Sports Council, for its part, also assured in a statement that “serious errors” occurred in Fuenlabrada and LaLiga for allowing the trip to the Galician city after several positives for coronavirus from players from the Madrid team.

“I am young, but in my entire career I have not experienced a more disproportionate, unfair, mean and – I have to say – highly suspicious situation. No goal of points in a classification can ever justify criminalizing a group of people accidentally infected with a virus and scrupulously isolated as they have tested positive, ”said Tebas Llana through social networks.







“With respect to all those who, for miserable reasons, or simply drunkards of media hype, are persecuting and criminalizing CF Fuenlabrada. Know that you prick bone. We will get to the end, “he said.

Tebas Llana also attacked the RFEF and the CSD for allowing the Third Division promotion games to be held, something he considers “reckless.”

“I have clients in Third who will jump onto the lawn in a few hours having had a quick test of blood from the finger of low reliability a week ago. Meanwhile, I am preparing resources in all instances for another client in Segunda, who carried out daily high-reliability PCRs, immediately isolating the positives and following the probably strictest protocol in Spain, ”he declared.















“The organizer of the Third playoff in which the players travel tight and go out to risk their health without testing is the RFEF. The same body that at the same time initiates a disciplinary file against a Second-rate club that carries out daily PCR and follows LaLiga’s instructions to the millimeter, “he commented.

“All this insufficient and reckless protocol without test or security of the third playoffs is also covered by the CSD. The same body that publicly accuses my client of Segunda of putting at risk the public health and the players. Seeing is believing ”, he concluded.







