The Six Nations Rugby will be completed the last week of October

The remaining matches of Six Nations 2020 They will be completed on October 24 and 31, as confirmed by the World Rugby Association this Thursday.

Ireland have to play Italy and France, while the Italians have to play a match against England at home. In addition, Wales will face a match against Scotland.

In the 2020 Six Nations ranking so far, England leads the table with 13 points, the same as France. Behind them two is Scotland with ten units.

French player Gael Fickouf (CHRISTOPHE KARABA – EFE)

















Covid-19

International rugby was suspended last March due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will not be until October that attempts are made to resume normality

In this year’s Six Nations, four games were postponed due to the pandemic and until October there will be no attempt to resume normality. England leads the table with 13 points, ahead of France thanks to the point difference.

All teams have one game left to play, except Ireland and Italy, which have two. Once the Six Nations is concluded, two weeks later the international matches will begin in which Fiji and Japan will play against the powers present in the Six Nations.





Remaining matches

4th day

Ireland-Italy

5th day

Wales-Scotland

Italy-England

France-Ireland





Provisional classification

1. England, 13 points (4 games)

2. France, 13 points (4 games)

3. Scotland, 10 points (4 games)

4. Ireland, 9 points (3 games)

5. Wales, 7 points (4 games)

6. Italy, 0 pieces (3 games)







