The signing of Ferran Torres by Manchester City is taken for granted

Ferran Torres will play in the Manchester City next season as reported by various media. The youth squad will sign with the team of Pep Guardiola in exchange of 25 million euros fixed plus 12 in variables whenever he passes the medical check-up to which he will undergo in the next few hours in Barcelona.

Continuing with the information detailed by the newspaper As, that of Foios will be linked to the entity cityzen for the next five years. The Valencian club has tried in recent months to renew Torres, who had a contract with the bat team until June 2021. Unsuccessful and one year after the expiration of their relationship, Valencia have tried to make the most of their financial advantage.













Your sale, below market price

He had one year left with Valencia

However, the final figure seems below the market, judging by the performance of the 20-year-old forward this past year, in which he has definitely exploited. Within the disappointing season at Valencia, Torres has been one of the few players on the team that has shone with its own light.

His participation in Valencia began to be important last season, although with Marcelino García Toral on the bench Torres was not paramount in the team’s plans and it was even speculated on a loan. With the arrival of Albert Celades to Mestalla’s band he became a prop for the team.

Lee Kang In and Ferran Torres, in a match with Valencia. (EP)



His performance in the field caught the attention of several European clubs, which, in addition to their potential, saw a market opportunity before the next end of their contract. Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are some of the clubs that had sounded to get their services, but City, after the lifting of their sanction, has taken the cat into the water.









This course Torres has been the undisputed starter in practically all matches and has signed great performances against important rivals. In total he has participated in 34 games with a baggage of six goals and four assists.







