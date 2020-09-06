The second day of the Pyrenees repeats the scheme

Second appointment in the Pyrenees of Tour de France 2020. On this occasion, on Sunday, September 6, it will be 153 kilometers, with departure in Pau at 12:15 and expected arrival in Laruns, be careful because there is change, around four thirty, an hour earlier than usual. This is so because later it is time to transfer to La Rochelle, on the Atlantic coast, further north of Bordeaux, and that is 430 kilometers.

This ninth stage, prior to the first day of rest, repeats the pattern of the previous day and starts with an uncomplicated section of about 50 kilometers, before starting the ascent to Hourcère, a novelty (near the well-known La Pierre Saint Martin) that proposes 11 kilometers of ascent to 8.8% of average unevenness.

















Later, after two third-rate difficulties, the key of the day will arrive, the climb to Marie-Blanque, a Pyrenean port perhaps less famous than the classics since it did not appear on the Tour until 1978. It is 7.7 kilometers at 8.6% , a first that culminates at 1,035 meters to start the descent to the finish line, which is 18 kilometers away. The first 10 are of true descent and not inconsiderable, very technical, on a route that has already seen some misunderstandings.

The last four kilometers of the Marie-Blanque are the hardest, with sections of between 10 and 13 percent and some straights that eat up the cyclist’s morale. The Marie-Blanque had not been part of the Tour layout since 2010 and that day who crowned it in the lead was Juan Antonio Flecha.







