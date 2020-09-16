The sanctions to which Neymar and the rest of those expelled from PSG are exposed – Marseille

The match between PSG and the Marsella Olympic at Princes Park It ended in a shameful tangana with five sent off and a multitude of reproaches among the players that after the final whistle spread on social networks. Little by little silenced the enormous noise of the French classic of Ligue 1, which the Marseille team took, the LFP will raise its voice this Wednesday to determine the sanctions to those involved in the brawl, including Neymar Jr.

Much to analyze

The LFP could open an investigation to determine if González uttered racist insults to Neymar and if Di María spat at Spanish





With regard to Neymar, the LFP Disciplinary Commission could sanction him with seven matches according to article 13.1 of annex 2 of the Disciplinary Regulations of the French Football Federation (FFF), which describes the aggressions in an action of the game or when the ball is stopped, as in the case of the Brazilian.

A penalty that could be the same for Layvin Kurzawa of PSG and Jordan Amavi from Marseille, both for engaging in a fight with fists and kicks. The match referee, Jérôme Brisard, showed Kurzawa, Amavi and Neymar the red card after analyzing the scene on the VAR screen.

In the case of the Brazilian, moreover, it could be worse if the Commission takes into account his messages on social networks, where in the first instance he did not retract his actions. “The only thing I regret is not having hit that asshole in the face,” Neymar reacted on Twitter, although she later moderated her speech with an extensive message on Instagram.

“I understand this boy in part. Everything is part of the game, but racism and intolerance is not acceptable ”, he clarified about González in the networks. For their part, PSG showed their full support for their player and he aligned himself with the anti-racist postulates pronounced by the Brazilian forward. “The club is strongly committed to the fight against all forms of discrimination,” said the Parisian entity.





The Argentines made the spark jump

Paredes and Benedetto could have a lower penalty than their teammates





Different is the situation of both Ángel Di María and Álvaro González. The Argentine allegedly would have spit on the Spaniard in the 36th minute of the game or at least that is how González denounced it to the referee, who he repeatedly urged to go to the VAR. However, the braid did not see punishable action nor is it seen in the television images that Di María released a sputum.

Moment of the tangana between the players of PSG and Marseille. (EP)



The Commission could initiate an investigation to clarify the facts based on a report from the referee and the images of the match. If it certifies that Di María committed this offense, the LFP could sanction him with six matches as stipulated in article 12 of annex 2 of the Disciplinary Regulations of the French Football Federation (FFF).

If the racist insults are confirmed

González could be sanctioned with 10 games





The LFP could also initiate an investigation to determine if González really made racist insults to Neymar, specifically “cute son of a bitch” according to the Brazilian. Marseille, for their part, defended their player stating “that he is not racist, something that he has shown us with his behavior on a daily basis.”

