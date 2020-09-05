The Rockets surprise the Lakers and the Heat return to subdue the Bucks

After an agonizing first-round elimination against the Thunder, the Houston rockets they surprised the Angels lakers in the orlando bubble in the first game of the Western Conference semifinals (112-97). The Texan team, with a stellar James harden, progress was made in the tie while in the East the Miami Heat left on the brink of elimination Milwaukee bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo (100-115).

'La Barba' was masterful with 36 points, the majority in the first half, in 34 minutes of play. Harden was well shielded by Russell Westbrook, author of 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Eric Gordon, who finished the game with 23 points. But the key to the victory was in the rockets' fierce defense.









Those of Mike D’Antoni put on the overalls to stop the offensive torrent of the Angelenos, who stayed below 100 points. Especially good was the defense over the two stars of the Lakers, who were the only outstanding players on their team, although not with the usual figures.

Lebron James finished the game with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Anthony Davis went up to 25 points and 14 rebounds. Beyond the two franchise players, in the Californian team only the substitute Alex Caruso, who signed 14 points, was up to the match.

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after a dunk in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

(Mark J. Terrill / AP)













On the other hand, in the East the Heat took another step towards the final of the Conference that could be definitive (3-0). Once again led by Jimmy Butler, with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, the Florida team beat some impotent Bucks, unable to overcome the good defense of their rival in the last minutes. The Heat star scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo’s team, which went to 21 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists, gave up a 12-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter and finished the set with a resounding 40-13 against. Brook Lopez (22 points) and Khris Middleton (18) were not enough help in attack for the star Helena.

On the other hand, other secondary players in the Miami team such as Goran Dragic or Bam Adebayo were key in the victory. "We have been proving that people were wrong all year," declared Heat center Adebayo, who finished the game with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds.








