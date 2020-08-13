The road cycling World Cup, suspended due to bans in Switzerland

When it seemed that cycling was gradually returning to normal after the pandemic, the threat of the virus has caused the cancellation of World on the road, which was scheduled between September 20 and 27 in Switzerland. The suspension comes as a result of the prohibitions of the Swiss authorities to contain the coronavirus.

The Swiss government has decreed that large demonstrations “involving more than 1,000 people” are not allowed until September 30. A measure that according to the country’s authorities makes the celebration of the World Cup between the towns of Aigle and Martigny “impossible”.









“Our Federation, which was eager to welcome the best runners in the world in ‘its’ home, close to its headquarters and its training center in Aigle, shares the disappointment of the athletes, national teams, organizers and all those involved. in this exceptional project ”, indicated the UCI (International Cycling Union).

Alejandro Valverde, 2018 world champion (BettiniPhoto © 2019)



Despite the cancellation and “due to the importance of the event”, the UCI is already evaluating the championship dispute in another setting, trying “to find an alternative project that guarantees that the 2020 edition of the event can take place, with priority in Europe and on the dates initially scheduled ”.

In this way, the Danish Mads Pedersen, champion last year at the British circuit in Yorkshire, will have to wait to find out when and where he will have the opportunity to revalidate the title. In 2018, the veteran Spanish cyclist Alejandro ValverdeAt 38, she wore the rainbow jersey in Innsbruck.













They do not give up the 2020 edition

The UCI will try to find “an alternative project that guarantees the event can take place, with priority in Europe and on the dates initially scheduled”

Cycling, like other sports, suffered an abrupt halt due to the outbreak of the pandemic at the end of February, when the Tour of the Arab Emirates and the Paris – Nice were being held. The Arab competition had to be suspended while the mythical French race was shortened in the last stages.

A few weeks ago cycling regained activity with draft races such as the Tour of Poland. Filming began in Spain with the Vuelta a Zamora and a few days ago the Vuelta a Burgos ended with the stellar participation of Remco Evenepoel. In addition, today the Criterium Dauphiné began with an initial stage where the Belgian Wout van Aert has won.







