The richest League rolls again

A Premier without spectators in the stands (at least initially), without major signings (Leo Messi has reluctantly stayed at Barça), with less money than usual, without being able to watch the games in pubs and with tired players, but with Pep, Mou, Klopp and Loco Bielsa to cheer up the show. That is the summary.

A Premier that starts tomorrow and that will continue to have the most expensive center-back in football history (Maguire), the most expensive goalkeeper (Kepa Arrizabalaga), the most expensive full-back (João Cancelo) and who will have the most expensive German player of all times (Kai Havertz), but devalued – like all championships – by Covid-19, the protocols of the pandemic, the reduction in income of the clubs by not being able to receive the fans and the threat that the rights television devaluations.









In this context of austerity, Liverpool aspires to be the first team to renew the league title in twelve years, a clear indicator of the tournament’s competitiveness. He does it without having strengthened (only the Greek Tsimikas as a substitute defender), and having shown the exit door to Lovren and Lallana. But with the enormous competitiveness and energy that Jürgen Klopp inspires.

The reds They came back a little deflated from the viral confinement, perhaps due to the lack of activity, but above all because of the puncture against Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League just before the world closed tight, and because they had the title as who it says in the pocket. Between that and the fact that they have a couple of top-level players less than last year to compete for positions and rotate, and that the calendar is going to be very saturated, some commentators think that they will not be able to maintain the level of physical demand of the two last seasons, and will have to concentrate either on the Champions League or on the League.





Manchester City

Despite not being able to ‘steal’ Messi, he is the main candidate to dethrone Liverpool

For these incredulous, Guardiola’s City is the favorite to regain the scepter, although it has not managed to take Messi away from Barça, and with the eternal questions raised by his defense and his irregularity on big occasions (like against Lyon). All the money from Abu Dhabi has so far not been used to get the services of the Neapolitan Koulibaly, and the citizens They also need a containment midfielder in the style of the Busquets of the good times. But his offensive potential with Agüero, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling, De Bruyne and company is the equivalent of the Hiroshima bomb.









Nobody gives a hard, in terms of aspirations to the title, for Mourinho’s Tottenham, with a Harry Kane in decline and a squad more of the Europa League (which is what it was before the arrival of Pochettino) than of the Champions League. His eternal north London rival, Arteta’s Arsenal, who has won the last two titles in contention, begins the campaign with the highest head, the FA Cup (which beat Chelsea) and the Community Shield (Super Cup). William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaës have arrived as reinforcements of a defense more fragile than a porcelain cup, but still the whole project revolves around the class and the mood of the Gabonese Aubameyang, who has not yet signed a new contract.

The club that has been strengthened the most is Abramovich’s Chelsea, as if the Russian oligarch had lost his anger over the problems of residing in the United Kingdom that the British Government has given him. Or as if business had done very well in the midst of the pandemic, because he has loosened the portfolio (more than two hundred million euros) to prop up the team with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell. Putting it all alone is the mission of Frank Lampard, who passed his first exam with a remarkable success despite the disappointment of losing the final cup.









Another value to try on the bench is Ole Gunnar Solksjaer for Manchester United who won the bid for Dutch forward Van de Beek, but raises as many defensive questions as his city rival. Leicester, Wolverhampton (under the baton of Nuno Espírito Santo) and Everton (with ex-Madrid player James Rodríguez) aspire to sneak into the European positions, while the newly promoted, plus Newcastle, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, would be given a song in the teeth if they do not descend, the same as Leeds.





Leeds United

The great novelty of the Premier is Marcelo Bielsa, who brings his pressure football and positional changes

The real great signing of the Premier is Marcelo Bielsa, an institution in the city of Yorkshire after having raised the team to the highest category. In the heights, disciples like Guardiola will put him to the test. But the lack of stars he hopes to counteract with his tactical intelligence, high intensity football, pressure, counterattack and constant positional changes. The League of Billionaires is rolling again.







