The RFEF agrees to keep the five changes and that 23 players be called up

The Federation (RFEF) has accepted the request of The league to keep the five changes in a match and allow teams to call up 23 players for matches in the 2020/21 season as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic. These exceptional rules were already used during the end of last year.

The Federation Management Commission met this Tuesday morning to approve the employer’s requests, which aim to safeguard the players’ physique and that the teams have enough replacements for a match, also if a positive coronavirus arises.





Agreement

LaLiga’s claim had previously been requested by the clubs participating in the Santander League and the Smart Bank League, the Spanish First and Second Division. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the maximum number of changes per team was three and the number of players that could be called up was 19.

After the stoppage due to Covid-19 that began in March, Spanish football resumed in mid-June and these measures were adopted to avoid injuries, which could occur due to the long period of inactivity of the players and the tight schedule, with matches practically every three days.

Image of Messi in a game at Barça.

(AP)



The little rest between the previous season and the next year, added to the current scenario of uncertainty with the pandemic, has caused these measures to be maintained as of this Friday with the start of the season. The Santander League will start with the match between Granada and Athletic in Nuevo Los Cármenes.







