The Redskins from NFL have announced that in the near future they will change the name and logo of the team for being offensive to the indigenous peoples of U.S. The image of the Washington team is the face of a Native American and the name, which in Spanish translates as ‘Redskins’, refers disparagingly to his skin color.

"Dan Snyder (franchise owner) and Coach Rivera are working closely together to develop a new name and design approach that enhances the position of our proud and rich tradition franchise and inspires our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years ", reported the American football team.













Historical change

On July 3, the team from the US capital began “an exhaustive review” to assess the name change, which arose as a result of pressure from Native American defense organizations and various sponsors. When the team was still in Boston, FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America lined up against the name, which was put on the team in 1933.

The decision of the sports entity, one of the most traditional in the country, comes at a particularly sensitive time with racial injustice in the United States. The death at the hands of the police of the black citizen George Floyd caused a wave of protests that has been baptized with the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Sport has been no stranger to protests against racism in the country of the star bars. Especially active have been several players in the NBA and NFL, with messages claiming racial equality and making various symbolic gestures, such as kneeling down with a raised fist.









More than a dozen native leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week to demand an immediate end to the Redskins’ use of the name. Goodell, who has answered questions on the subject for years, said he supported the review initiated by the team.

Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Redskins. (Reuters)



Protests against the name predate Snyder, who bought the team in 1999 and, so far, had shown no willingness to consider a change. Criticism from sponsors, including a company run by a minority part of the team, changed the equation.

.








