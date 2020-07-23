The Redskins abandon their name as racist and rename themselves Washington Football Team

The team of football of Washington has announced that they are no longer called Redskins to be called, at least temporarily, Washington Football Team. In addition, the team also abandons its Logo, which represented the head and the feathers of a native american. The decision is provisional because the entity seeks to have more time to consummate a permanent election Of the name.

The team will continue the process of removing the previous name and canceling it from physical and digital spaces in the next 50 days. He Washington Football Team will continue to use as colors the burgundy and gold, while the helmet logo will be replaced by the number of each player.









The team has abandoned the name it had used for 87 years in response to historical claims of the native groups of the country and the discrimination they claim to feel for the expression

Redskins. The owner of the set of Washington, Dan Snyder, it had resisted for years to change the name but finally it has agreed after receiving citizen, political and sponsor pressure.

The absence of a new name has been widely discussed in U.S and several American sports stars have been very surprised. Among them stands out LeBron James, who has assured that he has had to look at his phone twice to make sure that the news of the new denomination was true.









Another star of the NBA how Kevin Durant, a native of the area of Washington, he has responded to James’ comment with a GIF denoting disbelief.









