The ‘Rats on fire’ and the ‘Nacex’ set the pace for the start

He who strikes first strikes twice. Also on the high seas. It is the determination with which the 47th Conde de Godó Trophy began, two of the great favorites to take the title. Few ships dominate like him

Rats on fire

, than it feels like home here and looking for his eleventh title. Rafael Carbonell’s boat set the pace from the start to have no surprises and added the first two victories to his loot to lead the ORC 0-1 class.

In addition to being the main candidate, he saw as one of his great rivals, the Yes, you Unno failed in the second race, where he could only be fifth.













Like at home

In search of his eleventh title, Rafael Carbonell's boat does not want surprises

For his part, the Nacex de Agustí Altadill also commands the ORC classes 3 and 4 ahead of the L’Oreig and the Tramendu.

In category J70, the News under the command of José María Torcida, he has also taken the lead at the first change. The triumph in the first regatta escaped him, in which the Biobizz Getxo Eurofrits He was ahead of him, but he did not let victory escape in the second and third tests yesterday, imposing himself on two classics such as Luis Martínez Doreste and Marc de Antonio in command of the Mercedes Benz Sailing Team and the Rascal-Tenacious, respectively. Remember that for the J70 the trophy consists of ten regattas.





And J70

The 'News' of José Maria Torcida won two of the three races yesterday and is already in the lead

In ORC class 2, the Miaja X, Laplaza Assesors and the Blue Rocket They took the podium in both starts and made their aspirations clear.







