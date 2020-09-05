The Pyrenees shake the Tour, eliminate Pinot and show a recovered Landa

French victory Nans peters (Ag2R) in the first Pyrenean stage of the Tour de France 2020, in which Tadej pogacar recovered part of the time lost in the previous day, Thibaut Pinot said goodbye to fighting for victory on this Tour and the leaders had the first great and tough battle of the Tour. Adam Yates staggered but retained the lead, Egan Bernal reappeared slightly below Primoz Roglic although without any loss of time, Nairo Quintana showed himself to be in top form, Mikel Landa, well recovered from Lavaur’s moral blow, also attacked and Enric But, on the other hand, he stayed a point below the strongest and has given another 38 seconds.









The victory of the day came from a flight of thirteen runners who had wide sleeves to take a lot of income and was awarded by Peters, who attacked in the port of Balès, had to fight with the leathery Ilnur Zakarin and ended up staying alone taking advantage of the Russian The CCC has not risked the slightest bit on the descents since he had a serious accident in the 2016 Giro.

The great show of the day was finally given by the candidates for the places of honor on this Tour. Everything accelerated with the spectacular collapse of Pinot, who continues to suffer from his back, in Balès. There were more than 40 kilometers from the end and he was irretrievably distanced. It was the warning of a combat break and the Jumbo set a constant rhythm that ended up claiming a good number of victims. At the top of Balès, Pinot was already losing about 8 minutes over the group of favorites, at the finish line he entered more than 25 of the winner.

The second act of the day’s battle was staged at Peyresourde, where the decisive attacker was Pogacar. He launched a first change of pace and only Roglic and Quintana could follow. When the rest of the small group of leaders recovered, Pogacar returned to his own and finally, in a third change of pace 15 kilometers from the finish, the Slovenian from UAE Emirates opened a gap and the rest did not see his number again. His loot on Roglic, Yates and company was 40 seconds.















In the final operations it is worth registering a good attempt by Landa accompanied by Porte, another by Quintana and Roglic and all of this led to Mas’s problems, who ended up losing contact with the strongest. “This performance confirms the good feelings with which he came to the Tour,” said Landa, and sent a sign of optimism before the second day in the Pyrenees. “Racing here always brings me great emotions, the next stage can be just as interesting,” he said.

In the great escape of the day Carlos Verona was embedded, but could not respond to the attacks of Peters and Zakarin. However, the Movistar rider made an excellent finish and entered the goal in third position, even ahead of Zakarin. On yesterday’s stage there were several dropouts, the most prominent being that of Diego Rosa, who was evacuated by ambulance after a fall.













