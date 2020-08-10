The psychological war between Roglic’s Jumbo and Bernal’s Ineos before the Tour

Three weeks after the start of Tour de Francia 2020 the psychological battle between Jumbo and the Ineos it is burning. The circumstances of the calendar have led to new pre-Tour scenarios and any bend in the path towards the Big loop it may be the perfect ground for a show of force. This has happened this last weekend in the modest Tour of the Ain, a test dominated in recent years by French cyclists, with no major rivals in front of them, now turned into a spectacular face to face between the two roosters of the Tour: he Ineos (formerly Sky), winner of seven of the last eight editions, and the Jumbo-Visma, the Dutch team that has brought together Steven Kruijswik (third in 2019), Tom Dumoulin (second in 2018) and Slovenian Primoz Roglic, the winner of the last Back to Spain and right now with a (shared) favorite poster for the title that he must defend Egan Bernal.









Things have gone like this. Faced with the need to add days of competition, the Ineos and the Jumbo presented a luxury block in the Tour de l’Ain. In the French department on the border with Switzerland, in the Bourg-en-Bresse area, they rubbed their eyes. From having winners like Arthur Vichot and Thibaut Pinot they went on to gather the elite of the next Tour.





A winner in excess

The Slovenian emphatically dominates the first round, now the Dauphiné arrives

In the program three stages, mountainous yes. On the first day, the least complicated, a group of about 80 runners took to the finish line. The Italian Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck) won the sprint … with Roglic second. In the group of forts appeared Dumoulin, Kruijswijk and Bennett (Jumbo), with Bernal, Thomas and Geoghegan (Ineos). Nairo Quintana was also around, on his second day of competition after the accident in Colombia. Froome, off the hook, already gave up almost 2 minutes.

In the second stage, on Saturday, a second-rate ports festival. Roglic won, beating Bernal and Quintana at the finish line. For the Slovenian it was his fourth day of racing in 2020, as he had barely played the online and time trial championships in his country before. The Jumbo escorted its leader all day, while Bernal was left alone. Thomas lost 5 minutes and Froome 12.

Finally, on yesterday’s stage ending at the Grand Colombier, Roglic’s new recital and a new display of his team. When Bernal was already isolated, the Jumbo were still four: the leader plus Kruijswijk, Dumoulin and Bennett, another element of weight (twice among the top ten on the Tour). In the last kilometers of a route almost traced to that of the fifteenth stage of the next Tour, a quintet was formed with the Slovenian, still supported by Kruijswijk, plus Bernal, Porte and Quintana. Roglic had started with 10 seconds left and Bernal launched a nice change of pace that no one replied … except Roglic, of course. The former ski jumper came out on his wheel and about 200 meters from the end he gave a new grip to also take the third stage. All with great ease.









Roglic thus conquered the Tour de l’Ain, with 18s over Bernal and 28 over Quintana. It may not give him many points, but it allows him to launch a first warning for the Tour, a race he will contest for the third time (38th in 2017, 4th in 2018).

Except for changes in plans, the next face-to-face has a date and location: the Critérium del Dauphiné starting this Wednesday. Reduced by the pandemic to only five stages, without time trials or flat or transitional days, it is the new stage for the pre-Tour matches between the Jumbo and Ineos. Or between Roglic and Bernal: both are enrolled in the race, which is promoted as “the festival of climbers.”

Unlike what happened in the Ain, here the best Spanish cyclists will be present. The list of participants includes Alejandro Valverde, Marc Soler, Mikel Landa, Enric Mas and David de la Cruz, among many others. The comparison is served.







