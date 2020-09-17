The promoters of the vote of no confidence claim to already have the necessary signatures

As in a football match, the promoters of the vote of no confidence against the president of the Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and his board have rushed until injury time to get the necessary signatures. First thing in the morning they claimed they had 16,250 supports, 271 less than necessary, but shortly after they announced that “they have received an avalanche of people” that has allowed them to exceed the target.

“We have a sufficient number of signatures and this morning we are receiving an avalanche of people. We are very optimistic “, explained the spokesman for the vote of no confidence, Marc Duch, in The world in RAC1. The promoters of the measure assure that they have already exceeded 17,000 rubrics and expect to present more than 18,000 at 18:00 in the club’s offices.









The cut to start the process is at 16,520 signatures, which represent 15% of the electoral roll. The ‘Més que una moció’ platform, a group that promotes the process, which includes the pre-candidates Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández In addition to eight opinion groups from Barcelona, ​​they redoubled their efforts during yesterday’s session by extending the hours of some signature collection points.





They must be validated by a Table

This morning they have continued to encourage the Barça members to go to the more than 50 collection points distributed mainly in Catalonia. “Let’s finish the job. We are very close,” they wrote on social networks before reaching the cut. In the previous two days, the collection of signatures has accelerated, reaching a total of 3,550. The promoters of the measure have had 14 business days to achieve the necessary rubrics.

Once the signatures are submitted, a process will begin to confirm the validity of the ballots, being able to discard those that have formal defects and inquire into the authenticity of the rubrics. Barça must set up a Board that will be in charge of reviewing the ballots submitted within a maximum period of ten business days.











The Table will be made up of the first two partners who signed the motion, two members of the board appointed by the club, and a delegate from the Catalan Football Federation will appear as president. A percentage of the ballots will be discarded, so the promoters will need to easily exceed the minimum number of signatures required to guarantee the continuity of the process.

Once the vote of no confidence has been approved, a referendum must be held within the next ten to twenty business days. The current directors of the club should only abandon the management of the club if two-thirds vote in favor of the measure and represent at least 10% of the electoral roll. If successful, elections will be called and until there is a new president, a management board will lead the club.

The president of FCBarcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu. (AFP)



The vote of no confidence began when Leo Messi communicated through a burofax his intention to leave Barça. The candidates demanded immediate elections but in the face of the directive’s refusal, the candidate Jordi Farré went to the club’s offices to officially process the process against Bartomeu and his board.







