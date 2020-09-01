The promoters of the motion against Bartomeu already have the ballots

While the future of Messi remains stranded, the drivers of the motion of censure against the board of Josep Maria Bartomeu they go ahead with the process. Representatives of the candidates Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández Alà, in addition to eight opinion groups from the Barça environment, have appeared at the offices of the Barça to collect the ballots.

Starting this Tuesday and in the next 14 business days, until September 17, they will need 16,520 signatures (15% of the electoral roll) so that they can submit the motion of censure to the vote. In the event that they achieve the necessary support, they will need 66.6% of the voters to be in favor so that the president and his board leave the club’s management.













50 signature collection points in Barcelona

The promoters have asked that Saturdays are not considered business days

The motion was promoted by Jordi Farré and later supported by Font, Fernández and the eight opinion groups from the Barça environment (Cor Blaugrana, Manifest Blaugrana, Compromissaris FCB, Dignitat Blaugrana, Seguiment FCB, La Resistència del Palau, # Noiestwitterbarça and El Senyor Ramon ).

The promoters consider that FC Barcelona has been experiencing an institutional, economic and sporting crisis for some time that has reached its climax with the 2-8 against Bayern Munich and Messi’s desire to leave the club.

One of the main difficulties that the promoters will have to face in order to achieve their goal will be the impossibility of playing matches with the public at the Camp Nou and the prohibition of large crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To achieve this there will be 50 signature collection points in Barcelona and two crowdfunding have been opened to finance part of the logistics costs of the motion.

The candidate and promoter of the motion of censure, Jordi Farré (2i) poses with the other promoters of the motion of censure against the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu

(EFE)













However, aware of the difficulty of the challenge, the promoters of the motion of censure have requested that Saturdays not be counted as business days, so the deadline would be extended until September 21.

The promoters take refuge in the sentence of September 2019 that gave the reason to Agustí Benedito and considered Saturdays as non-business days in the motion of censure carried out in 2017 by the two-time candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona.



Do you approve the call for elections at Barça?







The survey is closed





Vote

Total votes: 0











