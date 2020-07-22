The president of Fuenlabrada: “People have been more concerned with sports than with the health of the players”

He Fuenlabrada He has come to the step of the controversy generated after the contagions of his players. The president of the Madrid team, Jonathan Praena, has appeared at a press conference to analyze the situation caused by the positive by COVID-19 of the club’s players, which led to the suspension of the match against the Sports

The president recounted what has happened since the first infection occurred: “We, as every week, proceed to carry out the PCR tests. About 21:00 at night they gave us the results and there was a positive. An altered result came out which was later confirmed with a positive. We isolated him and our medical services began investigating. The next morning the PCR tests were done on Sunday morning. In addition, a quick test was done to see if there was one more case. All tests were negative. The team trained and we wait for the results of the afternoon. There we saw that 3 employees, without indications of having had contact with those affected, had tested positive. Then we call the rest of the negatives to do a new test, “he explained.















In no case has anyone from the club been put at risk, since all the protocols of the league are followed ”







“On Monday we did a fourth test where before everyone had tested negative and we traveled to Galicia without knowing the results until 6:00 p.m. when we arrived. LaLiga got to work with the CSD and the Federation to see what we were doing. In no case has anyone from the club been put at risk, since all the protocols of the league are followed. Everything is fulfilled at all times. We do not commit any negligence as has been said. We are working to try to find solutions to return to Madrid. Today they have returned to carry out one more test and we are waiting for the results. We are focused on the health of our players, ”said the Fuenlabrada president.

A reporter was observing today at the doors of the Finisterre hotel in A Coruña (Cabalar / EFE)



Asked why they traveled without knowing the result of the PCR test, Praena recalled that “the boys today have begun to have symptoms. They have been asymptomatic to this day. Today they have a fever. We traveled because we had previously performed four tests where the previous three had been negative. Thanks to the last test we realized that there were positives ”, he assured.















The first thing is health. People have been more concerned with sports than with the health of the players “







Praena wanted to emphasize that they were far from negligent. “We have never traveled in negligence. It is assumed that when there are three cases they are considered outbreaks, but they must have epidemiological traceability. But in this case it has not been so, there is no such traceability since there has been no contact of more than 15 minutes less than two meters away. We are working to find out why that focus has occurred. ”

He also assured that they find out at 6:00 pm the results of the PCR. “It is communicated to us around 18:00. LaLiga finds out at the same time as us and from there you start to see what is done with the party, “he explained.







If we had stayed at home out of fear, the League would have given us the game as lost ”







Praena also considers that there has been a lack of empathy on the part of other teams. “Yes there has been. Sports is important. Then you can fight league 24 or playoff 80, but that’s secondary. The first thing is health. People have been more concerned with sports than with the health of the players. Next season everything will stay the same and tomorrow this can happen to another team. “









He also wanted to insist that what they have done is “is to comply with the LaLiga protocol. We stick to that. I don’t know if the protocol will be compatible in the rest of the sectors. We have made a report for the CSD showing that the protocol has been followed. Maybe we have to change the protocol, but we have complied, “he explained. And he also hopes that there will be no sanction for them. “If we had stayed at home out of fear, the League would have given us the game as lost,” he said.







The only ones harmed are us. The opposite is being sold, but we will be locked up here for ten days ”







Looking ahead to the playoff, Praena only thinks about the recovery of her players before thinking further. “The first thing is to wait for the tests. If this stops and we only have six affected, obviously the game will be played. The only ones harmed are us. The opposite is being sold, but we will be locked up here for ten days. We are going to play a physically disadvantaged playoff. When the authorities say that it has to be played, we will play, ”he explained.

Regarding the possible complaint from the mayor of A Coruña: “The mayor of Coruña should seek less prominence and focus on her great city. It is a subject that is beyond its competence. To focus on no more regrowths. ” Finally, she replied to Deportivo, who does not want to appear to play the remaining game: “If LaLiga says that they have to play and Deportivo does not attend, it is their problem. They know what they are exposed to ”, he concluded.







