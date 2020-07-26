The Premier is over: Manchester United and Chelsea will play the Champions

He Manchester United and Chelsea, two classics, will contest the Champions League next season after stamping his passport on the last day of the Premier League played this Sunday under unified hours. For their part, Bournemouth and Watford could not avoid the disaster and will descend alongside Norwich.

In the fight to enter the best club competition in the world, all the attention was focused on the direct duel that Leicester City and Manchester United led in el King Power StadiumAlways keeping an eye on Stamford Bridge, where a Chelsea stumble against Wolverhampton could have made things easier.













The return of a champion

United had not played in the Champions League for two years

After two years of absence, United, a three-time continental champion, could not afford another slip and did not fail against a rival always hard to gnaw like Leicester by Brendan Rodgers. Solskjaer’s team, which is entrenched on the bench for his last year of contract, was slow to open the scoring. He did so through an indisputable penalty that transformed Bruno Fernandes, one of the sensations of the red devils this course. When seven minutes of regulation time passed, Lingard took advantage a Schmeichel blunder to write down the last goal of the course. United will play the Champions League and Leicester will have to settle for the Europa League. Of course, you can boast of having in your ranks the top scorer in the competition. With 23 goals, Jamie Vardy was proclaimed the Golden Boot of the Premier for the first time.

This is the classification of the Premier League.

Chelsea also subscribed to play the Champions League despite the doubts generated after being thrashed at Anfield. Lampard decided not to line up on the last day the designated Kepa against a Wanderers who were gaining their access to the Europa League. The blues tied their passport in the discount of the first part, minutes in which they scored the two goals of the match, the work of Mount and Giroud. The victory guaranteed fourth place for Londoners and access to the Champions League, leaving Wolverhampton out of Europe in the absence of what happens in the FA Cup, their penultimate hope.









Nuno, Wolverhampton Wanderers manager (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Reuters)



Tottenham de Mourinho also benefited from the European fight, although with great suffering. The spurs will play the Europa League next season after drawing against Crystal Palace. Not even Harry Kane’s early goal It helped the North London team play quietly and couldn’t breathe until the final whistle.

As for the descent, Bournemouth y Watford They return to hell with Norwich, which had already been in the Championship for several weeks. A drama from which he saved against prognosis the Aston Villa, recently promoted, who was saved at the last minute thanks to his draw against West Ham and Watford’s defeat against Arsenal.









In a match with nothing at stake, el Manchester City, who in two weeks must receive Real Madrid on the second leg of the Champions League, ruthlessly thrashed the relegated Norwich (5-0) and proclaimed himself top scorer in the major leagues with 102 goals in 38 days. The shock meant the dismissal of David Silva (34 years old) from the Premier, once it was confirmed that he will not renew with Guardiola’s team.

The affectionate greeting between David Silva and Pep Guardiola

All the results of the last day of the Premier League 2019-2020.







