The Polyccio moment

The road has been long. A sometimes dizzying path, at times bumpy, but always facing it with determination, confidence in its possibilities and a smile. Pol Espargaró (29 years old) will reach the goal of every pilot in 2021 in MotoGP. Sheathed in the team jumpsuit Repsol Honda, the brave Granollers driver will fight for victories in the premier class. After seven years of working in the shadows, first at the service of the Yamaha satellite team and since 2017 trying to revive KTM, Polyccio, as he is nicknamed in the box, will get his award. The 44th will finally be able to emulate his idol Alex Barros. It has not been easy.









Moto2 champion in 2013, everything indicated that the Catalan would soon be riding on the back of a winning MotoGP bike, but the journey was full of curves, slower than expected. Next year he will ride the best bike to replace Àlex Márquez and will share a team with the best rider. “He is a born fighter, he has shown it in the past. His riding style can work with the RC213V. It will be of great help to Marc Márquez in the development of the bike ”, says the one who will be its new boss, Alberto Puig, HRC sports director.





The first step will be to dominate the impetuous Honda and then compete with Márquez, who from the same box will fight again from you to you with the youngest of the Espargaró brothers. Both riders starred in epic battles more than ten years ago in 125cc and later in Moto2. At that time, the ilerdense took most of duels.

Protected by his unique talent, Márquez took the highway to success in 2013, while Espargaró has driven winding but safe roads. With the “effort and sacrifice” as traveling companions, the same thing that he has promised in his new stage in the winged brand. Along with its iconic kangaroo logo, it will make the jump to Honda to add and also to fight with the same weapons against an old acquaintance who is now a motorcycling giant. With similar riding styles, combative in close combat, the show between the two official Honda riders will be guaranteed on the asphalt. In the same team but without a truce on the track. ”Pol is a hard worker and very aggressive. In the past, it has been one of the few drivers that has put Márquez in trouble, playing a World Cup several times in lower categories ”, explains his brother and Cicerone in the motor world, Aleix Espargaró. The Aprilia rider also assures that “his riding with the KTM is very similar to Marc’s with the Honda. Saving the distances, they are similar motorcycles ”.









Pol Espargaró in Jerez. (Reuters)



At just 15 years old, Pol began his career in the championship in Montmeló, a few kilometers from his native Granollers. Fourteen seasons later, going through all displacements, he is a pilot settled in MotoGP and without sporting enemies in the paddock. From pilots, mechanics and engineers to the leaders of the teams. Impossible to find bad words. Their commitment and jovial character have left their mark on each of its stages.

It debuted in MotoGP in 2014 at the hands of the Yamaha Tech 3, where for one year it moved a step below the podium positions, and with the Iwata factory it also won the 8 Hours of Suzuka in 2015 and 2016. One year then he doubled down. He accepted the challenge of developing the KTM, which was debuting in MotoGP. Aside from the discreet track results, everyone at the Austrian manufacturer is delighted with Polyccio. “He has a very open character: he has had a great relationship with the entire KTM team. We appreciate the work done over these four years, ”explains KTM team manager Mike Leitner.













However, his Austrian adventure has been riddled with mechanical disappointments. “Since we started, the mentality was to win, but the machine did not accompany. We are close to the goal ”, acknowledges Espargaró. But adversity has not slowed down its momentum. It has been lifted over and over again, also to overcome two breaks of the left clavicle and another fracture of the left radius. A tireless warrior. The Catalan arrived at a moor and four years later he will leave a fertile ground with green shoots. “From the moment he got on the bike, Pol has given 110%. His arrival helped us improve the project a lot ”, praises his team leader, Paul Trevathan. The reward for so much effort came with Valencia’s third place finish in 2018, the first and only KTM podium in MotoGP. A drawer that the pilot should revisit on more than one occasion the following course.

In a dire 2020, fate has made an exception. Along with his newly released fatherhood, the reward for a lifetime dedicated to motorcycles has arrived. “It has been a long confinement, with many important decisions and emotions,” he summarizes. It is the award for a job well done. Polyccio time has come







