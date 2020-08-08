The political pulse asphyxiates the Circuit

To the open crisis in the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit With the dismissal, last week, of its CEO, Joan Fontserè, amid the tug of war between ERC and Junts per Catalunya, collateral damage is added that affects the management of the Montmeló facility, considered “an infrastructure of country ”by the Generalitat, the business sector and the territory: the economic asphyxia of the Circuit, which will host the F-1 World Championship next week.

As this newspaper has learned, the last general meeting of shareholders of Circuits de Catalunya SL – with a majority of economic vice-presidency (ERC) – did not approve the accounts for the year-end of 2019 (with losses of 1.5 million euros), as the board of directors had done, with a majority of JxCat. This administrative blockade means that the Circuit treasury cannot receive the annual contributions of the Diputación and the Barcelona City Council, of 1.8 million euros (0.4 by the Consistory and 1.4 by the provincial entity).













This obstruction in the annual financing of the Circuit will force the Generalitat to increase its contribution to the SL to compensate for the loss of budget; otherwise, the debt of the management company of the installation will increase more than the account.

The blocking of the accounts is due to ERC’s discrepancy with the economic management of the Circuit and its until now CEO. The Circuit’s general meeting of shareholders is made up of the Generalitat as the majority shareholder (78%), represented by the general director of Heritage (51%), Francesc Sutrias (ERC), and by the company AvançSA (27%), dependent on the Departament d’Empresa (JxCat), in addition to the RACC (15%) and the Consistory of Montmeló (7%).

If the board of directors considered the accounts well formulated by the auditor, Patrimonio believes that the 2019 numbers should include an analysis of the supposed economic impact that the Generalitat’s general intervention report would have had on the Circuit’s 2017 financial year. In other words, the ERC representative wants the auditor to provide more documentation to try to demonstrate that the Circuit’s accounts are changed for those alleged irregularities in 2017 (among others, some “undue remuneration” for a value of € 722,000 that Intervention considered in the process of regularization in its conclusive report). A year 2017 that was approved, precisely, by the predecessor of ERC at the shareholders’ meeting, the deputy Josep M. Jové, former general secretary of vice-presidency and economy.









For the contributions of the Provincial Council and the City Council to reach the Circuit, the 2019 accounts should be presented in both institutions before September 26. Likewise, the blockade at the Circuit would have repercussions on the dozens of companies in which AvançSA has a stake. This is one of the first problems that the new Circuit president, Maria Teixidor, will have to solve.







