The playoff for promotion to the Santander League already has dates

It is a real pity that characters like Groucho Marx or Luis García Berlanga are no longer among us. With everything that is happening in Spanish football in the last weeks after the postponement of Deportivo – FuenlabradaThey would have been able to sculpt various masterpieces without too much effort.

This Monday, the news has multiplied again until reaching the latest LaLiga statement in which it already establishes the playoff dates for promotion to the Santander League when it is still not known who will play in that phase. The reaction of the body chaired by Javier Tebas has come after the resolution of the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation regarding the hackneyed meeting between Dépor and Fuenlabrada.













Confirmed schedule

El Dépor – Fuenlabrada will be played on Wednesday at 8pm

Competition has ruled that the match will be played this Wednesday, which would allow the SmartBank League to be concluded, incomplete since its postponement. In fact, LaLiga has already established a time for the meeting, at 8:00 p.m. That does not mean that it ends up playing since the Deportivo players, on vacation, have not undergone the relevant PCR tests and the rumors about their possible resignation to play are getting stronger. Groucho and Berlanga move helplessly in the grave.

The duel between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada has brought a queue for days precisely because the fourth and last playoff place is at stake. Right now, it is Elche that would accompany Girona, Almería and Zaragoza in the double duel to go up to the Santander League, but a victory for Fuenlabrada in Riazor would give the passport to Madrid.

While requests of all kinds are multiplied among all the clubs involved, including Espanyol asking to cancel all declines, LaLiga has decided to react quickly to the Competition decision and set dates for the two playoffs of the mentioned promotion playoff. Thus, the first tie will be played on August 13 (first leg) and August 16 (second leg). And the second, on the 20th (outward) and 23rd (return) of the same month. Of course, who will dispute it is sand from another matter. Let them go to the cemetery and ask Groucho and Berlanga,

















