The pilot Ana Carrasco will have to return to the operating room

The Spanish Ana CarrascoAfter the assessment of your medical team after analyzing the results of the tests, you will be subjected to a new surgery this Tuesday, to stabilize the injuries produced in three vertebrae and thus allow a faster recovery. The operation will be carried out by Dr. Ubierna and his team, in the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona and if everything evolves as planned in a few days, Ana will be able to start walking and in a few weeks to start isometric exercises, her team reports in a statement.

The goal is that in about three months the kawasaki rider can gradually incorporate into her professional activity, so Ana will not participate in any race in the remainder of the 2020 season of Supersport 300 World Championship. "Ana suffered a fall on a motorcycle while training at the Estoril circuit on Thursday, September 11, and when she entered the Dexeus Clinic on Friday the 12th, a CT scan was performed and we observed a fracture of the thoracic spine, which partially affects the T3 vertebra. and at the T4 and T6 levels, it affects the entire vertebral body, causing a loss of height of approximately 50 percent ", explains Dr. Ubierna, specialist in traumatic spinal surgery.













Ana Carrasco's message last Sunday

“It was also carried out an MRI to assess neurological involvement and we detect a small displacement, about 2mm, at the T4 level that invades the bone canal but without affecting the spinal cord, so after evaluating it with Ana and her family and professional environment, risk and benefit are determined of the possible treatments and it is deemed appropriate to perform surgery to stabilize the fractures and allow early mobilization ”, adds the doctor.

“The surgery will be performed under control of the spinal function at all times and we estimate that if everything evolves as planned, in 48 hours she could start sitting and walking and the idea would be to authorize her to start isometric exercises after three weeks, although She estimates that in a period of three months she will be able to progressively incorporate into her professional activity and once the fractures have healed, the implanted titanium material will be removed ”, explains the doctor.

Ana Carrasco's Kawasaki, in Alcañiz (Javier Cebollada / EFE)













Ana Carrasco acknowledges in that same press release that "this was not the plan for this week, because my idea was to run the 'home race' this weekend in Barcelona-Catalunya and continue fighting for the world championship, but hey , falls and injuries are part of my job as a pilot ". "For my part, the 2020 season is over and tomorrow I start my '2021 preseason', I want to thank all the people who have helped me these last five days and those who will do so in the coming months, they all already know who they are and I count on all of them for next year ", says Ana Carrasco.








