The PGA Championship finally opens the Golf Grand Slam in 2020

119 days behind the originally scheduled date, the Grand Slam begins this Thursday in the TPC Harding Park from San Francisco. He golf was no stranger to the coronavirus pandemic and

the 2020 calendar

he had to suffer a good scalpel blow to be able to fit all the great tournaments except the British Open, definitively suspended. In fact, the first major It should have been – as always – the Masters, but until November there will be no visit to Augusta National. At the moment, it is the PGA Championship the one that will grab all the attention until Sunday, since there are many fronts open before the start of the tournament.









In Spanish terms, there will be four representatives who will attempt the feat: Jon Rahm, Sergio García, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Jorge Campillo. He will be the first to capture much of the attention after attacking number one in the world ranking for two weeks. Regaining the throne is not his main objective since Rahm is still looking to open his big box. Barrika’s has four top tens in majors but he has never been seen on a top Sunday fighting to the end, a thorn that wants to be removed in San Francisco. “A big one is not only about playing well, but rather it is a mental examination”, he pointed out before the little press present on the field. The organization gave him a first wink placing him in a very comfortable match for him during the first two days. Rahm will take the field with Sergio García and Phil Mickelson, with whom he maintains a great friendship through his brother Tim, who recruited the Basque for Arizona State University and made him manager during his first years of career. Tim now acts as a caddy for his brother so another familiar face is added to the game.





Barrika’s opinion

For Rahm, a Grand Slam is not just about playing well, it is “a mental test”

Although if there is a name that will monopolize a good part of the foci in the mist of Lake Merced, it will be that of Tiger Woods, who is still looking to shorten differences with Nicklaus by adding his sixteenth big and beat Snead’s record with his 83rd victory. It will not be easy for the former number one in the world, whose back operations complicate life in places like the TPC Harding Park, where temperatures will not exceed 20 degrees and where the environment is very humid. Conditions that, in addition, are wreaking havoc among golfers since the ball flies much less than they are used to and in adjusting the distances may be the key to the final victory. “In this colder climate, it’s about making sure to keep the core warm and putting on the right number of layers,” Woods said.









In Harding Park, where Brooks Koepka Looking to make history by winning his third consecutive PGA, the mission for players is as clear as it is complicated: keep the ball on the road. The field, named after Warren Gamaliel Harding, 29th President of the United States, It does not boast some devilish greens or blind shots, but its rough, which has been pampered with fertilizers for the past two years, is capable of burying the hopes of the most optimistic. In addition, it will be played as par 70 once holes 9 and 12 have been converted to par 4. The test will be super high.









