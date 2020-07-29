The pessimism of Ferrari: “We will not have a competitive car until 2022”

John Elkann, Ferrari president, recognized that at this time his Formula 1 team is not competitive because of structural “errors” in the car and the objective is to open a winning cycle from 2022, when the new rules will come into force and “overall competitiveness will increase”. “The moment of our sports part is difficult. There were winning cycles from Red Bull for its aerodynamic capabilities and from Mercedes for its expertise in hybrid engine technology. This year we are not competitive, also due to errors in the car’s construction phase, “said Elkann, in an interview published by The Gazzetta dello Sport.









“We had a number of structural weaknesses, we have had them for a long time in aerodynamics and in car dynamics. We also lost power at the engine level, ”added Elkann, who recognized that these weak points will continue to be seen in the next races. In this context, the president of Ferrari expressed his “pain” and expressed the desire to open a “new cycle from 2022, when the rules will change.” “We will give everything in every Grand Prix. You have to give everything in these last months of 2020 and 2021 to become very competitive again in 2022, this is the goal. There will be more options and the general competitiveness will increase ”, he considered. “We have approved the new rules because we believe that there is more competitiveness and we do not see the limitation of the budget as a limit to our ability to win, but rather we see it as a challenge,” he added.







So, Elkann asked fans to “be patient” Ferrari and expressed his “total” confidence in the CEO, Mattia Binotto, and in the riders chosen to lead the new project, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the Spanish Carlos Sainz, who will join the Italian team in 2021. “We are building something important. You can also guess by the length of the contract signed with Charles (until 2024). Leclerc and Sainz will live in Maranello, they will be as close as possible to our engineers. The new car will also be born from your contribution, ”he assured.









In the interview, Elkann also surrendered to the British Lewis Hamilton, six-time world champion, who in his opinion may become the “most winner ever.” “He is exceptional, he can be the most successful ever. His transfer to Mercedes from McLaren was not easy, it was not obvious, but it was a wise decision. And I like his civil commitment a lot, ”said the president of Ferrari.

