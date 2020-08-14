The opportunity for Ter Stegen to vindicate himself against his own and his rival Neuer

Marc André Ter Stegen (28 years old) will play his game today. It will do it in general and in particular. It will face the heavy artillery of the Bayern, led by Robert Lewandowski and it will also be measured by comparison to Manuel New (34 years old), his competitor in the German team, the man who by gallons has been taking away his ownership in the team . Ter Stegen has endured a long time in the shadow of Neuer with Germany but it is no longer good to be number 2. Wants to be number 1 and deep down it feels like this. You think the time has come for your overtaking in the selection, like the one that gave in the Barça by removing Claudio Bravo’s position and forcing the club to transfer the Chilean goalkeeper. It is a duel of strong personalities, of miraculous, modern and avant-garde goalkeepers. In recent days from the Bavarian side voices have emerged defending their goalkeeper and placing him above the Barcelona player. Normal that they take the water to their mill even if they did it with a point of pride. From words to deeds, it is time for Ter Stegen to be able to vindicate himself also before his countrymen.









In fact, one of the first stops for the memory that Ter Stegen left in the Barcelona imaginary was in the semifinals of the Champions 2015. Second leg in Munich and the Blaugrana goalkeeper who pulls out a stratospheric and tense hand to repel a shot from Lewandowski’s penalty spot. He still had reflexes for a second effort and to dive down to get the ball over the line. An intervention that summed up his agility and power.





The pulse

The barcelonista believes that the moment has also come to give the ‘sorpasso’ in the German team

In this sense, one of the people who know Ter Stegen’s career best in Barcelona is the former goalkeeper and former Barça coach Juan Carlos Unzue. When Andoni Zubizarreta signed the goalkeeper for the Blaugrana club, Unzue was Luis Enrique’s assistant. “He has been making a lot of progress starting from a very high level. From (José Ramón de la Fuente, Barcelona goalkeeper coach) has always had a great connection with him and they worked to support the shots. He had a wide leg support and that made him reach the lateral low balls very well but had more difficulties with the high diagonal balls. He managed to strengthen that support and thus he was able to push himself better to get balls that went to the squad, as in the stop he made with a changed hand in San Mamés last season ”, analyzes for this newspaper Unzue, which assesses other issues. “Marc has improved in decision-making and has accentuated his dominance with his feet, not only with the right, but also with the left.”









Unzue believes that the competition with Bravo in the first two courses in Barcelona was beneficial in the long run for Ter Stegen. “That made him stronger and has meant that his performance has been higher. So I told you once. Because it was demanded ”.

The debate of the moment, for tonight’s game, is who is better: Neuer or Ter Stegen. At Bayern they have it clear. At Barça, too. “The biggest difference between them is in age and age is in Marc’s favor. He is certainly at Neuer’s level. I have the feeling that Neuer’s level will not be able to rise any more and that of Ter Stegen, due to age, can grow. They are both in the top 5 in the world. Their conditions are similar ”.

At this moment he intervenes to The vanguard another great expert in the field, such as the exporter of Madrid and Valencia Santi Cañizares. He agrees on the similarities. “They have great similarities because they are from the same school and have a similar physical complexion. They are goalkeepers who, at the beginning, handled the game very well with their feet. Neither of them has significant shortcomings. They are very complete in the passing game, in personality, in placement… ”.









For Cañizares the differences lie more in his way of approaching the game. “I think Neuer was the best goalkeeper, he was brutal. But I have always sensed a flaw in him and that is that he underestimated the game a bit. He believed himself capable of doing things beyond the duties of a goalkeeper, such as playing with his foot. He had a sufficiency at times that hurt him. I do not see that yet in Ter Stegen. He also acts within the German mentality with a personality that works well in many cases but behaves with a little more caution. And that is advisable in goal ”.

Neuer arrived earlier for a generational issue. For this reason Cañizares considers the Bayern goalkeeper as a precursor for Ter Stegen and others. “He has been doing, for many years, what Ter Stegen does now. Innovation belongs to Neuer. He distinguished himself from the Kahn or Maier, goalkeepers for staying under sticks ”, explains the former Valencian player.

Ter Stegen follows an ascending line and Neuer has recovered after a period of injuries. One will seek to stop Lewandowski. The other, plug Messi. They have work.







