The nice gesture of Egan Bernal with a Colombian fan

The Colombian Egan bernal showed the claws in the second Pyrenean stage of the Tour de France, with an attack on the promotion to Marie Blanque, the last level of the day, which caused the final selection, in which his compatriots Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Urán did not enter.

The leader of the Ineos and winner of Tour de France by 2019 climbed to the podium of the ninth stage of the current edition and celebrated his second overall position from the top of the box. To go down, Bernal He offered the bouquet of flowers to a fan wearing a Colombian flag who was standing on the top of a hillside. The gesture was applauded by the rest of the people present in the public.







