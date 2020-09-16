The next FC Barcelona shirt will be based on the shield

In recent seasons, the FC Barcelona, always hand in hand with the brand that dresses him (Nike), has accustomed his followers to surprise with the designs of the first team uniforms. Since Tshirts with checkered horizontal bars, like last course. Next season, the 2021-22, will be no exception in this regard.

As Fernando Polo has advanced in Sports world This Tuesday, the shirt that the Barça players will wear next season will not leave anyone indifferent. The design is based on the club's crest and promises to break the mold, as has become customary, as well as arouse controversy, also the order of the day at the Camp Nou.













Work of Nike and Barça

The shocking design embodies the shield on the shirt, dyeing it blue and scarlet





The shirt, which everything indicates that it will have scarlet sleeves and blue pants, although it has not yet been decided, will be a faithful reflection of the shield although all dyed in blue and scarlet. At the top left will be the cross of Sant Jordi, at the top right will be the four bars of the senyera and at the bottom the blue and red bars of the flag. A distribution traced to that of the club’s crest.

This will be the FC Barcelona 2021-22 shirt according to MD (MD)



The advertising will be in the central part, dividing the shirt in half as the initials ‘FCB’ do on the shield. In this section and taking into account that the contract with Rakuten expires at the end of the season, we will have to wait to find out which company will occupy that central space.









The news comes just a few days after FC Barcelona officially revealed what their third kit will look like this season, with pink inspired by the color of sunrise as the predominant note. A kit that Koeman’s men have not yet released but the basketball players led by Sarunas Jasikevicius did in the semifinals of the Endesa Super Cup against Baskonia.



