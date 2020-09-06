The new Spain seeks its first win against Ukraine

Little by little the Spain glorious that one day dominated the world has been disappearing to give way to a new batch of players who for the moment only excite the Spanish parish. After the draw in the last play against Germany, accompanied by green shoots in the game, the pupils of Luis Enrique will seek the first victory of the second edition of the UEFA Nations League before Ukraine at the Alfredo Di Stéfano (20.45 / La1).

Since the Asturian coach came to the bench of the national team, both in his first stage and in the second, resumed a year and five months later against the Germans, the objective has been the regeneration of a group that had made history but was already giving signs of exhaustion, both physical and mental.













The casting continues

The current call is one more proof of the intense search to find the formula that will return “the red one” to the altars of football. There have been up to seven new features on the list compared to previous games, played in November with Robert Moreno as coach, who along with Julen Lopetegui has also collaborated in the renewal of the team.

The young Ansu Fati, Eric García, Ferran Torres, Unai Simón, Óscar Rodríguez and Mikel Merino have been summoned for the first time with the absolute, in addition to Adama Traoré, who has finally withdrawn from the concentration by the positive in the first PCR test . All of them have joined a large casting that has not ended and so far has left few conclusions.

“Not all enter. I would have called 30 ”, indicated Luis Enrique on his return to the Spanish bench. A test of the change that Spain is experiencing, even without a defined starting team, which nevertheless has a clear hallmark: youth. “I am delighted with the footballing level of the young players,” praised Luis Enrique after the game against Germany.

Torres, Merino, Óscar Rodríguez and Ansu Fati made their debut against Joachim Löw’s team, leaving a good feeling in Stuttgart and could start from the beginning against Andrei Shevchenko’s team. With his entry to the field in Teutonic lands, the Barça player brought dynamism in attack to a Spain that in the first half hardly created danger.

Valdebebas will serve as the umpteenth laboratory for the Spaniards in order to find the right names in a game idea that is not discussed, with possession and position as the flag. Against a Ukraine without stars, with Andriy Yarmolenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka and the nationalized Junior Moraes as the most outstanding players, and who defeated Switzerland (2-1) on the first day, Spain will have another test to recognize themselves in the mirror.





From that historic night ten years ago in South Africa, when Spain was crowned world champion, only Jesús Navas, Sergio Busquets and the captain, Sergio Ramos, survive. Some more veteran could sneak into the next matches, but it is clear that the youngsters will mark the destiny, for better or for worse, of Spain. Others, like Thiago, could win stripes compared to other stages.









"I don't believe in transitions. Here maximum performance is called for (…) Everyone has to take a step forward in Spain. There is a group objective that everyone has. I will demand performance from the 17-year-olds and the 32-year-olds," added the coach. All a declaration of intentions on the demanding path that the Gijón has marked to arrive with the highest aspirations to the Eurocup of 2021. Ukraine will be another test for a Spain under construction.








