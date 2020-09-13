The new life of Philippa York

It is not uncommon for ex-cyclists to accompany the caravan of the Tour de France as expert analysts for the media. They usually collaborate with television channels or radio stations, but in some more select cases they also enter the press room daily and write their chronicles. The Danish Michael Rasmussen, protagonist of the 2007 Tour, has been doing it in recent times until his team withdrew him, with the yellow jersey and four stages from Paris, due to a doping scandal.

In this Tour 2020 another has been incorporated ex-cyclist of fame, the one who was great Scottish climber Robert Millar. But for a few years he has been another person. Is called Philippa York and it is a woman.









York currently writes in cyclingnews, the most complete and prestigious cycling publication that can be found on the net, but he took his first steps as a journalist when he was still signing as Robert Millar. That was in the 90s in the now defunct Cycling Sport , where Millar, for example, gave advice to cyclists who wanted to perform at their best on a Tour. He instructed them to choose the bed furthest from the door in the rooms, so that they would not have to get up to open it. Or that they always carry their running shoes in a separate handbag, because it is the only irreplaceable item. He also reminded them that in those days in the platoon they should never forget to ask permission from San Miguel (Indurain) for any action, even stopping to urinate.

Now in your new life Philippa York It is not cut to launch your point of view. Thus, he may point out one day that Movistar “is a team that depends on Valverde’s state of mind” and that “it is not surprising that Nairo Quintana left”. Or comment on the Tour leader: “Roglic is a new character to discover. Good luck to those who try it, because it is as robotic in the race as in its statements, which are regrettable.

From cyclist to journalist

(.)













As a cyclist, Millar was at the time the only British winner of a Tour classification, the 1984 mountain prize. Born in Glasgow 62 years ago (today is his birthday by the way), he was a professional cyclist from 1980 to 1995, he finished fourth of Tour 84 and second of Giro 87 and the Vueltas of 1985 and 1986. In Spain he became especially famous in that Vuelta of 85, when Perico Delgado snatched the leader’s jersey from him two days from the end with a holy alliance of the Spanish, including, as reported in Great Britain, part of the organization of the race. Millar was then, for a good part of the Spanish press, “the Scotsman of the slope”, a rival that had to be defeated by all means.





The happiness

He does not deny his past, but believes that it is best to leave his life as Robert Millar in a drawer

Shortly before the 2017 Tour Millar first explained his sex change. He had disappeared from the public sphere for years and was reappearing as a woman. “I make my image public, since we live in a more tolerant time, free of ignorance,” he said then.

But his suffering in a body that did not correspond to his feelings came from much further away. As he explained in an interview with William Fotheringham, “I knew I was different from the age of five.” It was when he entered primary school that he was most attracted to playing with the group of girls, but it was not allowed. “All of this has not been an overnight process,” he says.









As a teenager, he would secretly buy women’s clothes and shoes, until his parents found out. “It’s a phase, you’ll get over it,” they told him. He got to marry, “to have a life normal ”, Until that was over.

He had already decided that he would face his change after hanging up the bike, but before that he went through an ordeal of depression and treatment.

In early 2000 the transition began. The hormones, the surgery … Now he’s happy. Philippa York does not deny Robert Millar, but considers that the best option is “to leave the part of my life as Robert in a drawer and explain that now I am someone else.”





Bravery

“I don’t have to hide who I am; I can explain my story and, if people learn something, that is good “

York follows the Tour accompanied by another British journalist, the Irish David Walsh, who writes for the Sunday Times . Walsh recently posted a lengthy talk with York. “I am a very different person from Robert, professional cycling is not kind. I was as competitive as anyone of my generation, I had that essential ego to be successful ”. And he tells his experience: “If I don’t explain my story, someone will. And that’s what has happened to me most of my life. I don’t have to hide who I am. I can also explain my story and, if people learn something, that’s fine. “







